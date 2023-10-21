Turin, Ouattara appears in the midfield

Aziz OuattaraGenk midfielder, is a name followed closely by Torino. The 2001 class is a player with good room for improvement who could be very useful for the Granata. According to rumors coming from Belgium, the grenade observers have seen Ouattara several times, obtaining positive reviews. His name is not the only one linked to the grenade. Vagnati, despite his denials, continues to look for a goalkeeper who can provide greater reliability.

Lazovic to Turin: 55%

Il Torino in January he might give it a try Darko Lazovic. The Serbian’s contract expires in 2024 and there is no news yet on the renewal. Juric has great respect for the player, capable of covering multiple roles, both on the wing and in the attacking midfield. For this reason, according to Tuttosport, a courtship that has been going on for some time could materialize in January. Lazovic would allow us to give more quality and unpredictability to the maneuver.

Turati at Torino: 30%

Il Torino is following with interest Stefano Turati second Tuttosport. The goalkeeper from Frosinone, but owned by Sassuolo, is having an excellent season and could be the ideal player in goal. The Granata are trying to find the right profile and cannot afford any further mistakes. Turati is young, he has room for improvement and with Juric he could improve further. It is unlikely that the deal can be done as early as January, but the Granata hold Turati in high regard.

Ouattara to Torino: 25%

Aziz Ouattara he is a midfielder who is making a name for himself in Genk and would have attracted the attention of the Torino. The player has a valuation of around 3 million and it can still grow a lot. Torino could already look for a move for the player in January in order to guarantee Juric an additional alternative in midfield.

Davide Luciani