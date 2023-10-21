Home » Marseille, the challenge of the suburbs
Marseille, the challenge of the suburbs

Between marginalization, crime and social hardship, entire generations of young people in Marseille are missing out on their future. The infamous Nord neighborhoods are among the most difficult banlieues in France. But in this sort of ghetto, which has become the fiefdoms of drug traffickers, there are also those who work on the front line to offer people an alternative to crime. We tell it in the new episode of Finis Terrae

