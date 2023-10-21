Meloni: instigators and perpetrators, analysis of the “Giambrunicide”

All clues lead to Arcore

A murderer prowls the etheric space of the infosphere. This is Antonio Ricci, the creator of the satirical news program “Striscia la Notizia”. While all national and international public opinion is focused on the personal affairs of the now ex-couple made up of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno, almost no one has asked themselves who wanted to assassinate the journalist on live TV and above all what the motive was.

Because there is no doubt that it is a cathode murder. So there are two levels in this mystery which has nothing to envy of the classic crime novels. One is that of the crisis of a couple, albeit of such high lineage, which had its epilogue in separation and the other is the “political” one and that is who armed the killer’s hand and precisely why.

Giving an answer to this question is not only complex, but it is also insidious because it is based only on assumptions and logical deductions and therefore has no evidentiary value but it is still a useful exercise. Let’s start with the clues. Ricci, once the crime was completed, declared to Ansa: “One day Meloni will discover that I did her a favor”.

A strong statement, as harsh as a lemon concentrate, completely allusive and which leaves the listener dumbfounded and which shows that there must be big stuff behind it. Why on earth would Ricci have done Meloni a favor by broadcasting off-air and causing the official end of the relationship? Do you really want to protect the prime minister from the big trouble that Giambruno would have brought upon you and your institutional role? So let’s make some other considerations.

Is Giambruno blackmailable? In some media we read that it was Lele Mora who brought him to Mediaset long before she met Meloni. But this is a frankly weak hypothesis. But if Ricci is the killer, who instigated it? We now take it for granted that the do-gooder “explanation” of Ricci’s pro-Meloni intervention is not reliable and the action was instead carried out to hit the prime minister, not to help him. Could it have been the creator of Striscia himself who wanted to get rid of the host? There are no particular personal resentments between the two.

Striscia la Notizia, over the years, has become a brilliant political weapon, the most powerful that exists in Italy and is expertly used whenever needed. At this point the gaze inevitably turns towards Arcore. And in fact the real instigator could reside there. In fact, it is not lost on us that in the centre-right there is a “tactical” competition underway for the next European elections in 2024 and also a “strategic” one for the domination of the coalition, things, moreover, which are completely physiological.

And here we must move on to the relations between Meloni and Berlusconi father which have never been good. First of all, there has always been a completely opposite ideological vision of what the right should be. For the man from Arcore it was a liberal and laissez-faire vision while for the woman from Garbatella it was a statist vision linked to the tradition of the Social Movement. Then the two, on the face of it, never really liked each other and this counts for a lot.

While we want to make amends for the past and rewind the tape to September 25, 2022, the date of the centre-right’s victory, we find many tensions. Just think of the election of the president of the Senate about which Berlusconi had given some thought when the drama took place. It was October 14, 2023 and the Knight, all things considered, would have been content to elect one of his own but Meloni stood in the way and was adamant.

Berlusconi sent Ignazio La Russa to hell directly, who became second in charge of the state, while he was left empty-handed. In the meantime the televisions had shown what the tycoon wrote on a piece of paper: “Giorgia Meloni, an opinionated, overbearing, arrogant, offensive, ridiculous behaviour. No willingness to change, she’s someone you can’t get along with.”

Meloni responded venomously: “It seems to me that there was a point missing from those notes, namely ‘not blackmailable’”. At that point B. bit the bullet but took many liberties in the coalition. In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine he spoke out in favor of Putin, seriously embarrassing the government on an international level, with poor Antonio Tajani trying to cushion and mediate, in his capacity as Foreign Minister, now considered a Meloni man.

But there was nothing to be done: Berlusconi was furious. Immediately afterwards he said: “Your man is my employee,” referring to the partner’s work role. In the end they moved forward anyway, but the two did not forget each other. After the death of the Knight, something changed. And by patiently following the tracks you arrive in Arcore, more specifically in Cologno Monzese, where the Mediaset production center is located. The instigators could be there.

There are dissatisfied people there. Starting with his brother Paolo Berlusconi, owner of 30% of il Giornale who does not look favorably on the total siding of the director Alessandro Sallusti on the premier, continuing, not even his daughter Marina was very happy with the torpedo on extra profits fired by the government against the family bank, Mediolanum, which was then reversed.

And then there is the past, which we have already talked about. Ricci is therefore the murderer but not the instigator and his sentence only serves to create a bit of friendly smoke, so to speak. Let’s also say that the Berlusconi’s are still alive, well and very lively and have no intention of leaving the field open to Meloni. The atomic bomb dropped from Striscia demonstrates this very clearly. A small detail: the gun could still fire. Ricci is said to still have others off the air and the two broadcast were two months old. A clockwork murder.

