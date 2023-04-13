Il Torino would have targeted a talent that is showing off this season. Let’s talk about Musa Sacrifice Azerbaijani striker of Qarabag. The class of 2002 risks being another crack coming from the East. The grenade observers were bewitched by the potential of this left-handed player who is already tempted by half of Europe. Vagnati tries to burn the competition to bring him under the Mole.

Meanwhile the Roma seems to have finally closed for Aouar. Yesterday we reported a visit from the player to the capital on Easter Monday, writing that Milan were ahead at the moment. Today the press organs say instead that the Algerian would have already undergone the medical tests for the Giallorossi on this occasion. It is a blow that indirectly confirms Mourinho’s permanence in the capital. So let’s see these and other market negotiations.

Aouar to Roma: 90%

According to RomanistRoma would have effectively closed with Houssem Aouar at zero parameter. The French naturalized Algerian would have carried out medical examinations on the Trigoria campus and would be discussing the final details for the contract, but the agreement does not seem to be under discussion. The matter could therefore be resolved shortly. Aouar was being courted by several teams including Milan and Betis Sevilla and the Rossoneri seemed to have the advantage at the moment. Pinto, however, has worked under the radar and seems to have burned the competition. Aouar, born in 1998, is a player who could give great quality to the yellow and red median in view of next season, raising the technical rate of the squad even further.

Uribe to Lazio: 25%

The Lazio probe the transfer market for next season would have put in the crosshairs Matheus Uribe. The Colombian, according to the Sports Courier, really like Tare ready to bid. Uribe, thirty-two, will not renew his contract with Porto which expires next summer and has already received several offers, including one from Marseille (refused) and one from Atletico Madrid (on standby). Lazio would be ready to offer him a three-year contract worth 2.5 million per season to strengthen the midfield. To understand whether or not this operation was agreed with Sarri. It is no mystery that there is coldness between the coach and Tare and it remains to be seen whether the coach will validate the operation or not.

Qurbanli to Turin: 25%

Musa Gurbanli, striker born in 2002 of Qarabag, is a talent on which the Torino is ready to bet. The grenades are desperately looking for a tip on which to build the future. Qurbanli costs around 5 million euros and could be Vagnati’s surprise hit for next season. Much will also depend on Juric’s approval for this operation. It’s no secret that the Croatian would like Nzola or at least a more ready striker. However, one operation does not seem to exclude the other, especially if Sanabria were to be sold.

Early years at Fiorentina: 15%

The Fiorentina she dived up Gianluca Prestianni, the Argentine midfielder also in Mancini’s sights for the national team. Half of Europe likes Velez’s class of 2006, but Burdisso is trying to play in advance so as not to get burned as happened for Augustin Alvarez. This is why he is intensifying relations with the player’s father to seek an agreement for the Argentina Under-17 starlet. It is not a simple negotiation, but one that the Viola strongly want to close.

Okafor al Napoli: 10%

According to rumors from Switzerland, the Napoli is testing the waters for Noah Okafor. He would be the attacker identified by Giuntoli in case of Osimhen’s departure. De Laurentiis’ will is to keep the center forwardbut faced with a shock offer he couldn’t refuse. For this reason, the Azzurri would have asked for information for the Swiss centre-forward whose valuation does not exceed 30 million. At the moment there is nothing concrete, but it is clear that the Salzburg striker is liked a lot.

David Luciani