The winger will not respond to Kosovo’s call for commitments against Northern Ireland and Cyprus: he will try to recover for Napoli

exile Duke he will not respond to his Kosovo’s call for commitments in the Nations League and will remain in Turin. The Kosovar winger, as mentioned by Ivan Juric in the post-match Turin-Sassuolo, felt a muscle discomfort on the eve of Turin-Sassuolo and, although the sensations were not too worrying, Ivan Juric preferred not to use him so as not to risk aggravating the injury. Today Mergim underwent the instrumental examinations, which revealed an injury to the right hamstring and for this reason he will remain in Turin. Vojvoda will therefore miss the two Nations League matches with Northern Ireland and Cyprus.

An injury not too worrying: Vojvoda will try the recovery in view of the first match of Turin after the break for the national teams, the away match against Napoli at the stadium Diego Armando Maradona scheduled for Saturday 1 October at 3.00 pm. Against Sassuolo the absence of the Kosovar winger on the left chain was felt (HERE the details): in view of the match with the Neapolitans – who beat Milan in the postponement last night are at the top of the standings – it would be essential for Ivan Juric to find Mergim Vojvoda from the first minute. Which was the protagonist of a start to the season that was not the most fortunate: a couple of physical setbacks in the summer, of which the second – during Waidring’s retirement – more serious, hindered him during the summer. See also Calcio, press review of the main Italian and European newspapers

“The instrumental investigations to which Mergim was subjected Duke showed a minor injury of the right hamstring, therefore the outside will not be able to respond to the call from Kosovo. Vojvoda has already started the therapies, the prognosis will be defined according to the clinical evolution. “

September 19, 2022 (change September 19, 2022 | 19:50)

