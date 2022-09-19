It is the 209th day since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian missiles graze the Mykolaiv nuclear power plant, the explosions occurred just 300 meters from the reactors, as stated by the Ukrainian state company Energoatom. New attacks launched near Zaporizhzhia, where the site of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located. President Zelensky warned: “Russia endangers the whole world.”

Moscow rejects the allegations of the torture of Russian soldiers in Izyum calling the evidence “lies”. But just in the last few hours, another torture chamber was found in the same city of Kharkiv oblast: in the police station, investigators found a register with a list of detainees and torture instruments, including electric cables.

Meanwhile, the cyber army of Ukraine hacked the website of the Russian private military company Wagner: «We have obtained all the personal data of the mercenaries, every executioner, murderer and rapist will face severe punishment. Revenge is inevitable, ”said Kiev Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

After the words of Viktor Orban in his dispute with the European Union over the cut of funds in Budapest (7.5 billion euros), for a series of violations of the rule of law, the bank comes from the Kremlin: “Hungary maintains a sovereign position on many issues, which we welcome. We continue to monitor the situation closely ”commented the government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. And on Crimea, Moscow threatens: “It is an indivisible part of Russia and any claim on Russian territories will receive an adequate response.”

On the economic front, bread in Europe has never been so expensive, growing by 18% in August. At the base of the rise, Eurostat still notes, above all the consequences of the war. The global food crisis exacerbated by the conflict is at the center of discussions by world leaders at the 77th UN General Assembly taking place in New York.

00.01 – Izyum: torture chamber found in the police station

A prison and a torture chamber were discovered in the Izyum police station, which was a base of the Russian army during the occupation of the city. The head of the investigative department of the Kharkiv Oblast police, Serhii Bolvinov, wrote on Facebook, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. Investigators found a register with a list of detainees and instruments of torture, including electric cables. According to Bolvinov, the prisoners were locked up in dark cells in the basement for several weeks or months, not even understanding what exactly the occupants wanted from them. Each cell is now being examined to take fingerprints and DNA samples for a possible process.

