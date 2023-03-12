Two offensive sorties by Torino in the first half, two sleeps by the Lecce defense and the grenades momentarily climb to seventh place with goals from Singo and Sanabria. The turning point arrives at the Via del Mare at 20 minutes. Miranchuk finds on the edge of offside Single who beats Falcone with a pot on the fly. Three minutes and Taurus doubles. Radonjic escaped Baschirotto and crossed for Sanabria, completely free to hit the net from a few steps. The grenade, and his coach Juric, do not lack experience and so it is easy to put it on a character level: in the half hour a fight breaks out for an uncalled foul by Ilic.

The Bull defends himself and freezes the game

In the second half Lecce starts again with Oudin and Colombo but beyond an initial fervor, Milinkovic-Savic doesn’t have to make great saves. Torino continues with its defensive attitude, with eleven men behind the ball line as the Salentini collide against a wall. Lecce continues to attack, collects corners, but the grenades resist and leave no openings for their opponents. The match becomes less and less intense as the minutes go by, the Apulians are less and less convinced and are unable to reopen the game while Turin plays on velvet. In the end, thus, the guests rejoice, the disappointment of the almost 25,000 of the Via del Mare remains. Third consecutive defeat, third game without scoring for Baroni’s men and next up is Fiorentina. For Lecce, a change of direction is needed, for Turin, however, a further injection of confidence in view of Naples.