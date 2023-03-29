Very important direct confrontation in terms of salvation at Liguori of Torre del Greco where the Turris just overtaken by Messina has the right opportunity to counter-overtake and takes full advantage of it with a dry 3-0 with which they pull themselves out of the playout area. There are 1,154 spectators present with good yellow and red representation, home fans separated into two sectors and some tension between clubs and guests.

Photo by Paolo Furrer