Here are the 6 Vice-Presidents and the work assets of the three-year period for digital Made in Italy

The new political team of Assintel – the national association of ICT and digital companies of Confcommercio – is strengthened: the newly elected Board of Directors, with Paola Generali as President, has also appointed its 6 Vice Presidents, defining the strategic assets that will guide the policies associations for the next few years.

The country is experiencing a delicate moment from the point of view of the Digital Transition. If in the last legislature it was strongly linked to the projects of the PNRR, today with the change of government neither the implementation policies nor the overall strategy on the subject of support for innovation appear clear.

The association is therefore rapidly preparing a position paper that will help the executive integrate its choices with the know how that only companies in the ICT ecosystem can have.

At the same time, it has already put in place the operational lines for the market, of which the appointment of the 6 Vice Presidents constitutes the director. Here they are:

Mariagrazia Brunetti she is in charge of female entrepreneurship and STEM paths. She is the founder and General Manager of Quence – Gruppo TXT, she will be in charge of Women Empowering. Her focus will be on supporting the growth of Female Entrepreneurship in the digital sector and the cultural transition of development to STEM professions, to date one of the most pressing problems due to the chronic lack of digital skills.

Daniel Cattaneo has the task of handling relations with the Stakeholders of the Public Administration. CEO of Infocert, he will represent Assintel towards the institutional bodies responsible for defining the rules of engagement of the ICT companies by the Public Administrations as well as towards the political management which has the task of evolving the legislation to improve the industrial productivity of the country, to which we will represent the needs and wishes of member companies.

Dante Laudisa will take care of the #StartupHub2030 project. In fact, startups are now the industrious enabler of the digital transition for a sustainable future, and Assintel is creating an ambitious enhancement project within a development ecosystem, in which they will have a key role for all digital Made in Italy . Laudisa is Senior Executive Advisor in Strategy & Control.



Salvatore Morana is responsible for the associative network. Managing Director of the Ethics Area, he knows very well the typical dynamics and needs of digital SMEs and aims to strengthen the synergy between member companies, helping them to network, develop vertical innovation projects, aggregate skills. Participation in institutional tables will also play a key role, in which to bring the needs of SMEs in terms of tenders, funding and legislative projects.

Manlio Romanelli founder of Mcube, will deal with relations with the territory. Former National President of Young Entrepreneurs and manager of Confcommercio, he will make his skills available to increase synergies with the Confcommercio associations throughout the country, which represent the largest market of the innovation “Demand” with over 700,000 companies in the tertiary sector, tourism, services, logistics and professions.

Luca Hall will focus on one of the most strategic supply chains for the country: digital tourism. In fact, it has the task of developing the Tourism Digital Hub and #aMiCo26®, the project born for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and which has now become a laboratory that creates innovative services for the digital hub of the Ministry of Tourism. He is chairman of the D.Change network and CEO of A10S iTech, where he carries out his activity as Digital & Innovation Broker.