Home Business Istat: imports at -1.8% and exports at +1.7% in February
Business

Istat: imports at -1.8% and exports at +1.7% in February

by admin
Istat: imports at -1.8% and exports at +1.7% in February

In February, exports to non-EU countries confirmed their growth on a monthly basis, driven above all by the sales of non-durable consumer goods. Imports continue to decrease, the cyclical decline of which is mainly due to the reduction in purchases of energy products, favorably conditioned by the widespread reductions in prices.

This was announced by ISTAT according to which it is estimated that, for trade with non-EU27 countries, there will be a cyclical increase for exports (+1.7%) and a decline for imports (-1.8%).

The increase on a monthly basis in exports is mainly explained by the increase in sales of non-durable consumer goods (+9.6%) and energy (+25.9%). Exports of intermediate goods (-9.2%) and consumer durables (-3.6%) decreased. For imports, the cyclical decline is substantially due to the contraction in energy purchases (-6.7%).

See also  28 A-share companies disclose annual reports, 14 listed companies plan to distribute cash dividends_Jingfeng_Mingyuan_Shares

You may also like

Diletta Leotta pregnant: the sex of the baby...

Fortune Pamela Reif: This is how she earns...

New head of UBS – Ermotti should fix...

Voge Trofeo 500 Ac, how the Chinese retro...

Chipmakers Tough Choice Between U.S. and China Looms...

Rent for shared rooms for students is becoming...

Bags: recovery comes from techs. Purchases on Ubs...

Alpacas: Unpackaged delivery service files for bankruptcy

Stellantis, Cassino reverses the trend and switches to...

What news is important today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy