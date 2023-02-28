Home Sports TV listens | Monday 27 February 2023. Great following for the last farewell to Costanzo with over 6.5 million (35.5% Canale 5 – 19.7% Rai1). Fiori Sopra l’Inverno closes in style (24.8%), GF Vip 21.4%. Vespa starts well (23.6%)
TV listens | Monday 27 February 2023. Great following for the last farewell to Costanzo with over 6.5 million (35.5% Canale 5 – 19.7% Rai1). Fiori Sopra l’Inverno closes in style (24.8%), GF Vip 21.4%. Vespa starts well (23.6%)

by admin

Funeral of Maurizio Costanzo

Yesterday evening, Monday 27 February 2023, the third and final episode of the fiction was broadcast on Rai1 Flowers Above Hell – The Cases of Teresa Battaglia attracted 4,834,000 spectators equal to 24.8%. On Canale 5 – from 9.48pm to 1.29am – Big Brother VIP gathered 2,899,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to a 21.4% share (GF Vip Night: 1,116,000 – 30.1%, Live: 568,000 – 18.4%). On Rai2 Tonight everything is possible it involved 1,424,000 spectators equal to 8.6% share (11-minute presentation: 1,591,000 – 7.3%). On Italy 1 Freedom – Beyond the Border entertained 876,000 spectators with 4.9% (21-minute presentation: 840,000 – 3.8%). On Rai3 Direct grip gathered 1,021,000 viewers in front of the video, equal to a share of 5.1% (13-minute presentation: 1,045,000 – 4.8%). On Network4 Fourth Republic it totals an am of 681,000 spectators with a 4.3% share. On A7 The Rain Man it recorded 610,000 spectators with a share of 3.2%. On Tv8 Escobar – The charm of evil scores 307,000 spectators with 1.5%. On the Nine Little Big Italy it gathered 440,000 spectators with 2.1% (late evening rerun: 217,000 – 1.7%). On the 20th The Best FIFA Football Awards records 188,000 spectators with 0.9%. On Rai4 Bad Boys For Life scores 528,000 spectators with 2.6%. About Irises The last of the Templars got 419,000 viewers with 2%. On Rai Movie The Battle of the Alamo got 299,000 viewers with 1.6%.

You listen to TV Access Prime Time

Amadeus, after Vespa, at 23.4%.

Su Rai1 Five minutes it gathers 5,165,000 spectators with 23.6%. Usual Unknowns it gathers 5,225,000 spectators with 23.4%. On Channel 5 Strip the News it records an average of 4,263,000 spectators with a share of 19.2%. On Rai2 TG2 Post it got 818,000 spectators with 3.7%. On Italy1 NCIS recorded 1,400,000 spectators with 6.3%. On Rai3 The Horse and the Tower it gathers 1,535,000 spectators (7%). A Place in the Sun attracted 1,683,000 spectators (7.5%). On Network4 Italy tonight gathered 984,000 listeners (4.5%) in the first part, and 807,000 spectators (3.6%) in the second part. On A7 Half past eight it involved 1,689,000 spectators (7.5%). On Tv8 100% Italia it entertained 463,000 spectators with 2.1%. On the Nine the first tv of Don’t Forget the Lyrics it gathered 572,000 spectators with 2.6%.

Preseral

Record for Avanti Another.

Su Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 achieved an average audience of 3,249,000 viewers (21.9%) while The legacy garnered 4,684,000 viewers (25.8%). On Channel 5 Go first marks 2,776,000 spectators (19.7%) while Next another it involved 4,136,000 spectators (23.7%). On Rai2 Hawaii Five O garnered 545,000 viewers (3.2%). The Rookie garnered 785,000 viewers (3.8%). On Italy1 Open Studio Mag it gathers 558,000 spectators with 3.5%. CSI got 786,000 viewers (3.9%). On Rai3 the news of TGR they gathered 2,792,000 spectators with 14.5%. Blob marks 1,048,000 spectators with 5%. Dear Martian marks 1,191,000 spectators with 5.4%. On Network4 Love storm gathered 757,000 individuals to listen (3.5%). On A7 Lingo – The First Challenge garnered 150,000 viewers (1%) while Lingo – Words in Play it gathers 282,000 spectators (1.6%). On Tv8 Home Restaurant it gathers 302,000 spectators with 1.6%. On the Nine the reply of Cash or Trash records 476,000 spectators with 2.4%.

Daytime Morning

Head to head between Italian Stories and Mattino Cinque.

Su Rai1 TgUnoMattina Press Review it gathered 258,000 spectators with 9.9%. The TG1 of 7 got 415,000 viewers with 10%. TgUnoMattina gathered 678,000 spectators with 11.8%; inside the TG1 of 8 it informed 1,024,000 spectators with 18%. One morning says good morning to 915,000 viewers with 17.7%. The first part of Italian Stories Special convinced 1,115,000 spectators with 20.9%. On Channel 5 TG5 front page informed 608,000 viewers with 17.6%. TG5 Morning informed 1,329,000 spectators with 23.3%. Following the appointment with Morning Five News it entertained 1,133,000 spectators with 20.9%, in the first part, and 1,088,000 spectators with 20.6% in the second part. On Rai2 preceded by Viva Asiago10! (133,000 – 4%) and Viva Rai2! Glass Cams (234,000 – 6.3%), Long live Rai2! scores 911,000 spectators with 16.9%. … And long live the Videobox convinced 260,000 spectators (4.6%). Radio 2 Social Club it gathered 329,000 spectators with 6.2%. On Italy 1 Chicago Fire gets an audience of 164,000 viewers (3%). Chicago PD got 236,000 spectators with 4.1%. On Rai3 good morning Italy collects 457,000 spectators with 11.2% while TGR Good morning Region scores 609,000 spectators with 10.7%. After a presentation (396,000 – 7%), Agora convinces 453,000 spectators equal to 8.2% share (Agorà Extra: 319,000 – 6.1%). On Network 4 Hazzard it records an average of 136,000 spectators (2.6%). On A7 Omnibus it achieves an am of 129,000 spectators with 3.2%, in the News, and 250,000 spectators with 4.5%, in the Debate. Following Coffee Break informed 218,000 viewers equal to 4.1%.

Daytime Noon

Italian Stories at 22.3% with the memory of Costanzo.

His Rail1 the second part of Italian Stories gathered 1,421,000 spectators with 22.3%. It’s always noon it got 1,778,000 spectators with 16.4%. On Channel 5 Forum reaches 1,725,000 viewers with 20.7%. On Rai2 Your facts it collects 680,000 spectators (9.7%) in the first part, and 992,000 spectators (9.6%) in the second part. On Italy 1 Chicago PD it got 318,000 spectators with 4.1%. After Studio Open, Big Brother VIP it gathered 699,000 spectators with 5.5%. Sport Mediaset it got 593,000 spectators with 4.4%. On Rai3 after a presentation (210,000 – 3.9%), Elixir it gathers 329,000 spectators with 5%. To follow the TG3 of 12 got 949,000 viewers (10.7%). How many stories garnered 759,000 viewers (6.1%). Past and present it involved 508,000 spectators with 3.8%. On Network4 Monk captivated 116,000 spectators with 1.8%. After the news, the reply de The secret it gathered 152,000 spectators with 1.4%. Murder, she wrote got 526,000 (4%). On A7 The Air that Blows it affects 404,000 spectators with a 6.1% share in the first part, and 416,000 spectators with 3.7% in the second part called ‘Today’.

Daytime Afternoon

Very true to 32.3% before and after the funeral.

On Rai1 after TG1 Economy (2,770,000 – 20.9%), Today is another day it obtained 1,828,000 spectators with 13.8%, in the presentation broadcast until 14.29, and 2,413,000 spectators with 19.6% from 14.29 to 14.43 and from 16.01 to 16.11. From 14.43 to 16.01, The funeral of Maurizio Costanzo they gathered 2,395,000 spectators and 19.7%. Ladies Paradise reached 2,026,000 spectators with 19.2%. After TG1 (2,095,000 – 21.3%), Live Life gathered 2,658,000 spectators with 22.6% (9-minute presentation: 2,204,000 – 22%). On Channel 5 Beautiful it captivated 2,973,000 spectators with 22.2%. Before and after the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, from 1.59pm Very true Presents Hello Maurizio it convinced 3,933,000 spectators with a 32.3% share. From 14.41 to 16.01, i Funeral of Maurizio Costanzo they involved 4,318,000 spectators equal to 35.5%. The daytime of Big Brother VIP 7 marks 2,380,000 spectators with 23.2%. Another Tomorrow it obtained an average audience of 1,643,000 spectators equal to a 16.5% share. Afternoon Five was accompanied by 1,959,000 spectators with 16.9% (Presentation: 1,566,000 – 15%; Greetings: 2,054,000 – 15.8%). On Rai2 Ore 14 it gathered 616,000 spectators with 4.8%. beautiful mom scores 383,000 spectators (3.5%). In Your Shoes it involved 355,000 spectators with 3.4%. On Italia1 the appointment with I Simpson it garnered 522,000 viewers (3.9%), in the first episode, 598,000 viewers (4.6%), in the second episode, 441,000 viewers (3.5%), in the third episode, and 393,000 viewers (3.3%), in the fourth episode. NCIS Los Angeles it involved 352,000 spectators with 3.2%, in the first episode, and 378,000 spectators with 3.7%, in the second episode. The Mentalist scores 365,000 spectators (3.2%). On Rai3 the appointment with the news of TGR it was followed by 2,173,000 spectators with 16.4%. Discovering the Golden Bough involved 227,000 spectators equal to 2%. Waiting… Geo it gathered 564,000 spectators with 5.4%. Geo recorded 1,307,000 spectators with 11%. On Network4 The Forum Desk it was followed by 679,000 spectators with 5.3%. TG4 Diary of the day it involved 214,000 spectators with 1.9%. On La7 preceded by a presentation (391,000 – 3%), Tagada it involved 352,000 spectators with 3% (Focus: 315,000 – 3.1%). On TV8the movie Valentine’s tips gathered 201,000 spectators with 1.9%.

Second Evening

Dilemmi starts again from 3.8%.

Su Rai1 Evening Stories it was followed by 1,760,000 spectators with a 13.6% share, in the first part, and 795,000 spectators with 9.4% in the second part after TG1 (1,157,000 – 10.4%). Long live Rai 2! And a little Rai1 too it gathers 391,000 spectators with 7.7%. On Rai2 Restart scores 234,000 spectators with 4%. On Rai 3 Dilemmas scores 537,000 spectators with 3.8%. To follow the Tg3 Night Line scores 459,000 spectators with 5.8%. On Italy1 Sport Mediaset Monday Night it is seen by 273,000 spectators (3.3%). On Rete 4 the show Rizzolui & Isles it was chosen by 116,000 spectators with a 2.5% share. On A7 The dark beyond the hedge gathered 134,000 spectators with 2.1%.

Newscasts

TG1

Ore 13.30 3.354.000 (24.8%)

Ore 20.00 5.368.000 (25.3%)

TG2

Ore 13.00 2.099.000 (16%)

Ore 20.30 1.310.000 (5.9%)

TG3

Ore 14.25 1.371.000 (10.4%)

Ore 19.00 2.077.000 (12.6%)

TG5

Ore 13.00 3.411.000 (25.9%)

Ore 20.00 5.375.000 (24.9%)

OPEN STUDIO

Ore 12.25 1.196.000 (11%)

Ore 18.30 738.000 (5.4%)

TG4

Ore 11.55 285.000 (3.3%)

Ore 18.55 719.000 (4.2%)

TGLA7

Ore 13.30 588.000 (4.4%)

Ore 20.00 1.270.000 (5.9%)

