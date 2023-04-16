two dead. Alonso’s pain on social media – breaking latest news

In the Villa de Tineo rally, the car in which the driver Julio Cesar Castrillo and the navigator Francisco Javier Alvarez were traveling crashed into a tree: both died

Two days after the death in Croatia of Craig Breen

at the age of 33, another tragedy rocked the motoring world. In a very serious accident in the Villa de Tineo rally, in Spain – in Asturias – two participants died after their car collided with a tree. It’s about the pilot Julio Cesar Castrillo and its navigator, Francisco Javier Alvarez, who died on Saturday in the accident that occurred while participating in this test. The race, valid for the Asturias Championship, had 86 vehicles entered and was suspended after the accident. The president of the Principality, Adrian Barbon, contacted the mayor of Tineo, Jos Ramon Feito, to express his pain for the tragedy.

Alonso’s pain: How sad

The chilling image circulating on social media: the passenger compartment was literally deformed by the tragic impact. For the two there was nothing to do. They went off the road at 16.45 during the 13.08 km long special stage. An investigation has been opened to ascertain the causes of the accident, which has greatly affected the Asturian community. Fernando Alonso also wanted to express his solidarity and pain with a tweet: How sad for the entire motor family to know what happened at the Villa de Tineo Rally. Condolences and all the love to the families of Julio Cesar Castrillo and Francisco Javier Alvarez, it reads.