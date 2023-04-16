Home » Kaleidoscope
Jose Penuela

April 16, 2023 – 5:00 AM

mathematical illiteracy

Ignacio Mantilla Pradaex-rector of the National University, recalled a quote from “José A. Azcárraga, Spanish physicist and professor at U. Valencia: ‘Anumerism’ or mathematical illiteracy is a growing disease today and even affects important public figures who are not even, and this is the most serious thing, are aware that they suffer from it.”

avoid tragedies

Faced with the kidnapping this week of 10 soldiers in Cauca by indigenous groups, the conservative senator Nadia Bell warned that “These practices cannot be normalized, nor the violence against our police and soldiers. We ask the National Government to guarantee the safety and life of the members of our Military Forces and to avoid another tragedy like that of Caguan”.

harsh criticism

The former uribista senator Ernesto Macias warned that the “The Chancellor must be clear that he is an official and as such represents the entire nation, and not his ‘Farian’ interests. And the UN Security Council is not going to lend itself to launder the crimes of a narco-terrorist, as Leyva asks in a sick way “.

injurious congress

Former councilor and political analyst Juan Carlos Florez pointed out that “Congress -with honorable exceptions- is the extreme concentration of all the ills that afflict our society. How is it going to be possible, then, for the change that the country longs for to come out of the size of an Augean stable? That is an improbable operation even for an alchemist”.

Improve security

The senator for the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedaheld that the “The Defense Minister assured that, after the capture of ringleaders in the Atlantic, crime was reduced. Defense Minister Iván Velázquez said that last week’s figures show better indicators in crimes such as homicide.

no strategy

Former senator and former presidential candidate Juan Manuel Galan pointed out that “If a new drug policy was really sought, foreign policy would have a strategy. There is no political will to do so from Álvaro Leyva’s Foreign Ministry. To begin with, at the UN, Colombia should present reform projects to conventions 1961/71/88”.

