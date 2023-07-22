Home » Two ÖVV duos in Edmonton in the quarterfinals
Two ÖVV duos in Edmonton in the quarterfinals

Two Austrian beach volleyball duos are in the quarterfinals of the Pro Tour Challenge in Edmonton. Martin Ermacora/Philipp Waller defeated the Argentinian brothers Tomas and Nicolas Capogrosso 2-0 (16, 17) in the round of 16 on Saturday. Dorina and Ronja Klinger defeated the Americans Kelley Kolinske/Hailey Harward 2:1 (-16, 22, 6).

The Klinger sisters will meet the Italians Valentina Gottardi/Marta Menegatti on Sunday, Ermacora/Waller will have to deal with the top seeded Brazilians Pedro Solberg/Guto.

