Two ÖVV duos in Edmonton in the quarterfinals

Two Austrian beach volleyball duos are in the quarterfinals of the Pro Tour Challenge in Edmonton. Martin Ermacora/Philipp Waller defeated the Argentinian brothers Tomas and Nicolas Capogrosso 2-0 (16, 17) in the round of 16 on Saturday. Dorina and Ronja Klinger defeated the Americans Kelley Kolinske/Hailey Harward 2:1 (-16, 22, 6).

The Klinger sisters will meet the Italians Valentina Gottardi/Marta Menegatti on Sunday, Ermacora/Waller will have to deal with the top seeded Brazilians Pedro Solberg/Guto.

