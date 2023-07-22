The winning streak holds. SV Werder Bremen also won the third test match of the pre-season, with a small goal festival in the Parkstadion in Zell am Ziller. Coach Ole Werner’s team scored a 5-2 (1-1) win against the French first division team and reigning cup winners FC Toulouse. The two attackers Niclas Füllkrug and Dawid Kownacki each impressed as a double packer.

At first, however, nothing indicated such a spectacle. The Werder fans weren’t really spoiled in the early stages. The Bundesliga club revealed some problems in the build-up of the game in constant rain, and there was sometimes a lack of coordination on the defensive. In the twelfth minute, Bremen were lucky that the referee didn’t award a penalty, because Niklas Stark left his leg in the penalty area and brought down opponent Ibrahim Cissoko. Two minutes later it was still 0-1 because Anthony Jung didn’t defend with enough determination and Mamady Bangre was allowed to run unhindered towards the goal and finish the game (14′).

At Werder it took quite a while before there were offensive accents – also because Marvin Ducksch was overlooked several times by his teammates in a promising position. But then Oliver Burke, who was surprisingly called up as right-back, took the initiative. The Scot used his pace and repeatedly broke through to the baseline, initially setting up Justin Njinmah’s good chance (31′). Shortly thereafter, Burke put the ball perfectly on Leonardo Bittencourt, whose shot was defused by the opposing keeper (35).

Ole Werner exchanges Werder-Elf at half-time

A minute later, however, the equalizer was due. This time Jung put Njinmah in the limelight, who in turn put the ball in position for Romano Schmid. The Austrian rushed up at full speed and scored with a brilliant low shot to make it 1-1 (36 ‘). The Bremen team almost turned the game around in the first half, but a Njinmah shot flew just over the goal (43’).

As in the previous tests, Werner made a complete substitution at the break, it took exactly four minutes and Werder were ahead. Youngster Leon Opitz marched towards the penalty area on the left and served Dawid Kownacki, who received a very light push from behind. The referee whistled after a moment’s thought, and Niclas Füllkrug confidently converted the flattering penalty – 2:1. Shortly thereafter, the national striker almost raised after a cross from Marco Friedl, but he only hit the bar when he fell (53′).

Instead, the other side equalized again. Opitz let his opponent cross unhindered, in the center Christian Groß and Amos Pieper kept a safe distance from Ado Onaiwu, who headed in unstoppable (57th). But Werder struck back immediately – in the person of Dawid Kownacki, who scored his third goal during this preparation. This time he headed in from a corner by Ilia Gruev (62′). Exactly ten minutes later it was Füllkrug’s turn again, who ran in perfectly from a low free-kick cross from Niklas Schmidt and shot in to make it 4-2 (72′).

And Werder stormed on. When he countered, Füllkrug drove the ball forward and passed it to Nick Woltemade, who showed overview and served Kownacki. The new Polish signing then deliberately put the ball into the far corner (82′). The green-whites had even more good opportunities in the final phase, but the Werder fans were just as enthusiastic, celebrating their team for a goal-rich afternoon and sending a loud antiphon through the Zillertal at the end.

