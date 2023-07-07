Attention! The former governor of Cesar, Lucas Gnecco, died

On the afternoon of this Friday, July 7, The Government of Cesar confirmed through its social networks the death of former Governor Lucas Gnecco Cerchiarioapparently, due to complications in his state of health.

“Today the cycle of a being very loved by all in Cesar closes. God have in his Holy Glory the ex-governor Lucas Gnecco Cerchiaro, remembered as one of the best governors in his two terms of government ”reads the message published on the official Twitter account of the municipal administration.

Today the cycle of a being very loved by all in Cesar closes. God have in his Holy Glory the former Governor Lucas Gnecco Cerchiaro, remembered as one of the best governors in his two terms of government. pic.twitter.com/P5hTV7JoRD – Government of Cesar (@GobdelCesar) July 7, 2023

Gnecco passed away at the age of 81 and He was the first governor by popular vote of Cesar.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

