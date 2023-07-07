Home » Attention! The former governor of Cesar, Lucas Gnecco, died
News

Attention! The former governor of Cesar, Lucas Gnecco, died

by admin
Attention! The former governor of Cesar, Lucas Gnecco, died

On the afternoon of this Friday, July 7, The Government of Cesar confirmed through its social networks the death of former Governor Lucas Gnecco Cerchiarioapparently, due to complications in his state of health.

Today the cycle of a being very loved by all in Cesar closes. God have in his Holy Glory the ex-governor Lucas Gnecco Cerchiaro, remembered as one of the best governors in his two terms of government ”reads the message published on the official Twitter account of the municipal administration.

Gnecco passed away at the age of 81 and He was the first governor by popular vote of Cesar.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

See also  Flame inferno - fire in Villach: hall destroyed, home evacuated

You may also like

The 19 workers kidnapped in Catatumbo are released

New heat wave, Sunday orange dot in 9...

Statement that will increase the US-Russia crisis! Biden...

The assault of Yan Pei-Ming’s cyclopean stories –...

UFOA B U-20: Nigeria forfeit a perfect scenario...

The Three Major Problems in Data Security: Qi...

‘Climate change is in your hands’, start event...

Mediterranean University – Articles – Catanzaro

Encouraging developments in the Togolese economy – TOGOTOPNEWS-...

Convicted Walmart Mass Shooter Patrick Woods Crusius to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy