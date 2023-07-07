Understanding the Physical Changes Women Experience After Menopause

Title: Understanding the Challenges of Menopause: Painful Intercourse, Sleep Patterns, and Bone Health

Subtitle: Women face unique struggles during menopause, but effective treatments and lifestyle changes are available.

Between 17 and 45% of postmenopausal women experience painful intercourse, according to studies cited by the North American Menopause Society. While this condition can be challenging to discuss, it’s crucial to communicate with both your partner and healthcare provider, as treatment options are available.

For many women, over-the-counter lubricants and moisturizers can alleviate discomfort during sex. However, if these solutions do not work, it is important to consult with a doctor about alternative hormone therapies. Vaginal estrogen cream, which is safe for most women, can rebuild the lining of the vagina, aiding lubrication and maintaining elasticity.

Another common issue during menopause is disrupted sleep patterns. Hot flashes, which can wake women up drenched in sweat, can subside after menopause. However, other hormonal changes and the rise in core body temperature can still impact sleep quality and duration. Psychologist and sleep medicine expert Kristin Daley suggests that the vulnerability of time in bed and circadian rhythm increase with age, making it harder to recover from restless nights or adjust to time changes while traveling.

To combat sleep disturbances, practicing a consistent sleep routine is crucial. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, keeping the room as dark as possible, and lowering the thermostat to between 65 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit can all contribute to better sleep. Exercising regularly and exposing yourself to bright light each day are also important factors in promoting restful sleep.

Furthermore, menopause accelerates bone loss in women, putting them at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis. Women can lose up to 20% of skeletal mass during menopause, compared to men who face significantly lower risks. The drop in estrogen directly affects bone health.

Weight-bearing exercises like strength training, walking, hiking, stair climbing, tennis, and dancing can help strengthen bones. These exercises stimulate formative structures within the bones, signaling them to stay strong. Additionally, obtaining enough calcium and vitamin D, either through diet or supplements, is important. A daily intake of 1,200 milligrams of calcium and at least 600 IU of vitamin D is recommended.

While menopause presents unique challenges for women, effective treatments and lifestyle changes can significantly improve their quality of life. Open communication with partners and healthcare providers, the use of appropriate therapies, and the adoption of healthy habits can empower women to navigate this phase with greater ease and confidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

