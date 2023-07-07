Statement that will increase the US-Russia crisis! Biden announces ‘very difficult decision’

In an interview with CNN, US President Joe Biden spoke about support for cluster munitions to Ukraine. Stating that giving cluster munitions to Ukraine was a “very difficult decision”, Biden said that he had talked to the allies and congressmen on this issue. Pointing out that Ukraine’s ammunition is running out, Biden stated that this support is provided as a “transitional period” until sufficient capacity for the production of ammunition is reached. Marble […]

