Parties – Woidke and Schwesig criticize the actions of the federal government

Berlin (German news agency) – There is growing resentment in the SPD about the federal government’s approach to the controversial heating law. “The AfD uses the frustration and uncertainty as a major mobilization issue, there is a risk that it will also determine the next election campaigns,” said the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday edition).

“I can’t remember a law where it took so much work to even explain it.” Many citizens are very concerned about what is to come. Schwesig warned of the medium and long-term consequences of the actions of the SPD-led federal government: “It is very unfortunate that the whole issue of climate protection has been damaged. A large majority want climate protection, but the measures must be feasible and fair.” Due to the postponement of a decision on the law forced by the Federal Constitutional Court, the federal government must use the summer break to “explain what is specifically decided,” Schwesig demanded. In a new survey, the AfD has also overtaken in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In Brandenburg, too, where a new state parliament will be elected next year, the AfD is ahead in polls. Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke told the SZ: “If we want to make a difference in climate protection in this country, and I want that, then we have to take the people with us.” It must be clear at an early stage what is planned and that no one will be financially overwhelmed. “That must be the guiding principle for all further projects.” Schwesig also criticized the decision, at the instigation of Chancellor Scholz, to build a new liquid gas terminal on Rügen, which was highly controversial among the population. In addition, another LNG terminal is to be relocated from Lubmin to Mukran on the island of Rügen. “The state government cannot support the construction of two LNG terminals on the coast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania,” said Schwesig. Such a project must be compatible with environmental protection, tourism and the acceptance of the population. “Despite numerous talks between the federal and state governments, I don’t see that MV is being supported here accordingly.” It is also incomprehensible that the federal government has not shown any prospects for the Mukran site as a hydrogen site. “Gas can only be an energy carrier for the transition.” The Bundestag and Bundesrat had finally approved the construction of the terminals on Friday.

