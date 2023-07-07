New heat wave, Sunday orange dot in 9 cities – breaking latest news

New heat wave. It is the second of this summer and during the weekend the temperatures will gradually increase throughout Italy, so much so that the orange stamp is expected for 9 cities on Sunday 9 July. The health risk alert for the most fragile segment of the population will go off for Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Viterbo. Yellow dot for all the other urban centers monitored in the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health, except Bari, the only one of the 27 cities to remain with the green dot.

From today the heat will be felt in Campobasso, Catania, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Palermo, Perugia, Reggio Calabria and Rome which win the yellow sticker. Starting tomorrow, the orange dot will go off for Palermo, Perugia and Rome, while Ancona, Bologne, Bolzano, Cagliari, Civitavecchia, Florence, Genoa, Rieti, Turin and Viterbo will switch to yellow alert.

It’s going to be a hot weekend. The tropical anticyclone from the Sahara desert is starting to advance towards Italy and will cause maximum temperatures to rise to over 43°C on the Major Islands. This is what Antonio Sanò, founder of the website www.iLMeteo.it, announces, underlining that as of today we will have sunny weather in all regions. Only some residual precipitation is expected in western Piedmont, especially in the Turin area, even for Saturday morning. During the day the maximum temperatures will begin to rise with values ​​close to 40°C only in Sardinia, elsewhere they will still remain stationary. Over the weekend, the African anticyclone will conquer all of Italy and its center will approach Sardinia. Both Saturday and Sunday the sun will prevail while temperatures will experience a sudden surge on Sunday 9 July.

Al North peaks of 35-36°C will be reached, as in Bologna, Padua, Milan, to the Center the values ​​will rise up to 36-37°C as in Rome and Florence. Al Sud 40°C will be slightly exceeded in the inland areas of Sardinia and Sicily. Next week the good weather will continue to prevail over all regions, “with temperatures – says Sanò – that could be candidates to be one of the most powerful ever in Italy”. The daytime thermal values ​​will increase further. Between Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 during the daytime, temperatures can even reach 47-48°C in Sardinia and 45°C in Sicily, 36-38°C in the Centre-North as in Florence, Milan, Ferrara, Bologna and Rome.

In detail – Friday 7. In the north: sunny except for thunderstorms in western Piedmont. In the middle: sun and heat. In the south: all sun. – Saturday 8. In the north: a bit of instability in the Turin area, sun elsewhere. Middle: Sunny with increasing heat. In the south: good weather and warm climate. – Sunday 9. In the north: all sun and intense heat. In the centre: very hot and sunny climate. In the south: prevailing sun, very hot in Campania and Sicily.

ANSA Agency

The record heat that will hit Italy from today, with several cities that will see the column rise above 40°, represents a serious danger to human health, especially for more fragile subjects such as the elderly, children and citizens with pre-existing pathologies. (HANDLE)

Started in mid-May, the service of the Ministry of Health is developed by the Department of Epidemiology of the Regional Health Service (SSR) of Lazio, which assigns a sticker indicative of the risk. The red one indicates the cities with the highest level of heat risk for everyone; the orange dot, in fact, signals the greatest danger for the most fragile, i.e. the elderly, children and people with chronic diseases; yellow indicates pre-warning, for weather conditions that may precede a heat wave. Finally, the green dot indicates the absence of risk for the entire population.