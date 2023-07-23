Heat does not leave Calabria, temperatures up to 41.8 degrees – News

Calabria remains in the grip of the heat, just as, moreover, it was expected. Today temperatures exceeded 40 degrees in various realities, starting with Reggio Calabria where, at 2 pm, according to data from the Arpacal multi-hazard center, they reached 41.8 degrees. Reggio, moreover, is considered to have a red dot for the Ministry of Health. Also in Crotone it reached 41 degrees, as well as in Cropalati, in the province of Cosenza, yesterday the hottest city in Calabria with 42.4 degrees reached, just above Soverato (40) which today recorded 40 degrees.





To make matters worse, the humidity, which increases the perceived sensation of heat by a few degrees, and the fact that temperatures remain above 30 degrees even at night.





If the 41.8 degrees in Reggio was the highest temperature, the other capitals also gasped, with temperatures of 38.5 in Cosenza and 37 in Catanzaro and Vibo Valentia.





As a result of the great heat, practically deserted cities and seaside and mountain resorts were besieged in search of a little refreshment.



