The Raiders Tirol have to present a new quarterback for the team involved in the European League of Football (ELF) in the next few days. As the club announced on Sunday, after evaluating the previous season, they decided to part with Christian Strong.

It was at this point that wide receiver Jarvis McClam, who had played with Strong since college days, decided to leave the club, it said.

More dazu in European League of Football

Share this: Twitter

Facebook