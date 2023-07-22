Fireworks in My World: A Review of Yang Yang’s Firefighter Role and the Challenges of Workplace Romance Dramas

Yang Yang, one of the most popular Chinese actors, has taken on the role of a firefighter in the recently finished broadcasting drama “Fireworks in My World“. This is just one of the many firefighter-themed film and television dramas that have become increasingly popular in the past two years.

The trend of having young male actors portray “tough guys” in firefighter roles has been on the rise. Just in June, “Illuminate You” starring William Chan and Ruonan Zhang started airing, and “He Came from the Light of Fire” starring Huang Jingyu and Zhang Jingyi is also set to finish soon. Even two years ago, Ren Jialun and Gong Jun also played firefighters in dramas. In fact, Gong Jun’s “Hello, Flame Blue” shares similarities with “My Fireworks in the World” as both dramas feature firefighters and doctors as the male and female protagonists.

However, despite the popularity of these firefighter-themed dramas, there have not been many successful examples in the romance genre within the workplace setting. “Fireworks in My World” has received positive feedback so far, with Yang Yang’s performance being praised and his chemistry with Wang Churan being well-received. However, the drama struggles to strike a balance between showcasing professionalism and realistic storytelling while still maintaining the elements of an idol drama.

The director and screenwriter of “Fireworks in My World” have made it a point to highlight the unique nature of the protagonists’ jobs. The drama starts off with a scene where the firefighters are interrupted during their meal to respond to an emergency. Similarly, the female protagonist, a surgeon, faces challenges in balancing her work and personal life. These scenes emphasize the demanding and unpredictable nature of their professions.

While “Fireworks in My World” incorporates many realistic plotlines, it ultimately falls short of being a true reflection of the daily lives of firefighters and doctors. The drama is adapted from a romance novel, and despite the added realistic elements, it cannot fully escape the trappings of a romantic drama. The occupations of the protagonists seem to serve as mere decoration, with little impact on their emotional journey. The encounters and scenarios created to advance the relationship between the two characters feel forced and lack depth.

Furthermore, the portrayal of the characters by Yang Yang and Wang Churan is criticized for being archaic. Both actors seem to be stuck in their previous performance modes, relying too heavily on their good looks rather than conveying genuine emotions. While Yang Yang’s portrayal of a handsome and strong firefighter is visually appealing, it feels repetitive and tiresome after a while. The drama leans too heavily on showcasing his physical abilities rather than focusing on character development.

In conclusion, while “Fireworks in My World” showcases some elements of realism and highlights the demanding nature of the protagonists’ professions, it ultimately falls short in delivering a truly impactful storyline. The drama struggles to strike a balance between portraying professionalism and maintaining the elements of a romantic drama. Additionally, the actors’ performances seem to rely too heavily on their appearance rather than conveying genuine emotions.

