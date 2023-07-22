The First Guangxi Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Exchange Conference: Promoting the Integration of Traditional Medicine and Modern Needs

The first Guangxi Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Exchange Conference opened in Nanning on July 21. The conference was attended by academicians of the two academies, masters of traditional Chinese medicine, central and local officials, and relevant practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine. The experts and scholars at the conference provided advice and suggestions on the development of traditional Chinese medicine, focusing on integrating it with the daily needs of people such as cultural tourism and food to help prevent and treat diseases.

Guangxi, known as China‘s “Natural Medicine Storehouse” and “Hometown of Chinese Medicinal Materials,” has a wide variety of traditional Chinese medicine resources. With 7,506 kinds of traditional Chinese medicine resources, Guangxi ranks first in the country. There are also unique medicinal materials and prescriptions of Zhuang, Yao, and Miao ethnic groups in the region. Scholars have urged further sorting, transformation, application, and converting of these medical resources into public health.

Wei Guikang, a tenured professor of Guangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and a master of traditional Chinese medicine, emphasized the need to explore more effective ingredients in ethnic medicines. Many ethnic groups in Guangxi, such as Zhuang, Yao, and Miao, live in mountainous areas where their medicinal materials are resistant to drought, heat, and wind. Tapping into the potential of ethnic minority medicines can effectively treat current diseases and sub-health conditions. Recognizing the advantages of ethnic medicines, Wei called for their inheritance, modification, and adaptation to meet the needs of modern people.

Xie Sheng, the Dean of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, stressed the importance of Guangxi’s natural climate, customs, and authentic medicinal materials in maintaining the health of its people. Protecting natural resources and promoting the cultivation of resources beneficial to life and health, including medicinal resources, is crucial for the well-being of the local population.

The exchange conference will last for four days and include a 33,000 square meter traditional Chinese medicine exhibition and experience area. The exhibition aims to showcase the characteristic development model and new development pattern of the traditional Chinese medicine industry, building a platform for communication and cooperation between primary, secondary, and tertiary industries of traditional Chinese medicine both inside and outside Guangxi. This initiative will significantly contribute to the high-quality development of the traditional Chinese medicine industry in the region.

Liao Pinhu, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlighted the importance of developing the health industry of traditional Chinese medicine in promoting the construction of a healthy Guangxi. Supporting the integration of the health industry with economic development is essential to foster new drivers of economic growth and accelerate high-quality economic and social development.

The conference was extensively covered by reporters Wang Yizhao, Guo Fan, and Guan Shichen in Nanning, Guangxi. The article concludes with a copyright statement, stating that the content belongs to China News Agency and unauthorized use may result in legal consequences.

