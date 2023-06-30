Two windows bought 600 million pounds and sold 300 million pounds in one summer. Chelsea shuffle thief_Riyadh_Mount_Koulibaly

Original title: Two windows bought 600 million pounds and sold 300 million pounds in one summer Chelsea shuffle thief

Chelsea Supermarket opened this summer. With Mount about to join Manchester United at a price of 60 million pounds, Stamford Bridge’s income from selling people this summer will exceed 200 million pounds. What’s more, they may even reach 300 million pounds. Pound special achievement.

Chelsea have already sold Haverts (Arsenal), Kovacic (Manchester City), Koulibaly (Riyadh Crescent) and Edouard Mendy (Jeddah Nationals). In addition to Ford, the deals of Cheek (Milan) and Ziyech (Riyadh Victory) are also about to take place.

Considering that Chelsea still have Lukaku, Aubameyang, Pulisic and other “redundant staff” for sale, their income from selling players this summer may even be close to or even exceed 300 million pounds.

It is worth mentioning that since Burleigh took over the Blues, Chelsea have spent more than 300 million pounds in two consecutive transfer windows. However, after poor results and losing their qualification for the Champions League next season, the cleanup has begun .

Confirmed transfer: (132 million pounds)

Haverts→Arsenal (65 million pounds)

Kovacic → Manchester City (£30 million)

Koulibaly → Riyadh Crescent (£20 million)

Edouard Mendy → Jeddah Nationals (£17m)

Upcoming transfer: (£86 million)

Mount → Manchester United (60 million pounds)

Cheek → Milan (£17 million)

Ziyech → Riyadh Victory (£9 million)

