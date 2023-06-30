Home » In 2023, the special training for maintenance fund practitioners of property service enterprises in Minhang District will officially start
In order to further improve the management level of maintenance funds, recently, in 2023, the special training for maintenance fund practitioners of property service companies in Minhang District will officially start. Next, through classroom teaching and practical training exercises, it is planned to carry out 9 special trainings on maintenance funds, covering more than 1,100 person-times.

The District Housing Management Affairs Center comprehensively introduced the main background, training process, course design and precautions of this training to the trainees.

This training invited senior experts in the industry to give comprehensive and in-depth explanations on policies and regulations related to maintenance funds, management models of maintenance funds, and public benefits. At the same time, they demonstrated on-site new functions, common operations and Pay attention to the main points. After the class, the maintenance fund system operators of the property service enterprises who participated in the training conducted an on-site skill test.

In the first training, maintenance fund practitioners from property service companies in Hongqiao Town and Xinhong Street, maintenance fund system operators, community managers, housing management office administrators, third-party bookkeeping agencies, account banks and auditing units participated training.

Through systematic training, trainees can better understand and master maintenance fund-related policies and regulations and system operation practices, improve maintenance fund knowledge and professionalism, and effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of all owners.

