Tyler O’Neill goes from Cardinals to Red Sox in trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Tyler O’Neill to the Boston Red Sox. In exchange, the Cardinals will receive right-handers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos. O’Neill, who is 28 years old, had a batting average of .231, an on-base percentage of .312, and a slugging percentage of .403 in the 2023 season. During his time with the Cardinals, O’Neill hit a total of 78 home runs, including a breakout season in 2021 when he hit 34 home runs and won his second Glove. O’Neill is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

