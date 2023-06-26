U-21 European Championship: German striker blames his opponent after the defeat

Football U-21 European Championship

German striker blames the opponent after the defeat

Angelo Stiller scored the only German goal against the Czech Republic

German football is facing the next embarrassment: The U-21 national team is facing an early end at the European Championship after losing to the Czech Republic. Justifications are mixed in with the self-criticism.

Despite their weak start to the European Championship, Germany’s U21 footballers still believe they have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals with just one point from two games. “Anything is possible in football,” said coach Antonio Di Salvo after the 1-2 (0-1) defeat of the Czech Republic in the second European Championship game on Sunday, which reduced German hopes for the knockout phase to a minimum. In order to avert the first preliminary round elimination since 2013, the defending champions need a win in the final group game against England on Wednesday.

At the same time, the U21s must hope for a win for the Israelis against the Czech Republic, in which Germany retains the better goal difference. “Of course we want to use this little spark of hope that is there with a win,” said Di Salvo, who is threatened with a fiasco in his first tournament as head coach. “Then we’ll see what happens in the next square.”

However, his team’s display against the Czech Republic also left Di Salvo at a loss, especially the weak first half. “The first half was such that it wasn’t enough,” admitted the 44-year-old. Looking at the two goals conceded, he said: “As a coach, you despair.” The coach saw a lack of consistency and a lack of luck in the game as the main reasons.

“They bunkered themselves in the back”

Midfielder Angelo Stiller, scorer for the 1-1 draw, even criticized the opponent on Sat.1: “Czech Republic doesn’t often shoot at goal. They have a counter that they play well, but otherwise not really of the game. They bunkered themselves in the back. It wasn’t football what they wanted to do.” At least it was enough for a win against Germany. Stiller had to see that despite his lamentations about the opponent and “lack of luck in the game”. There was also self-criticism from Hoffenheim: “It’s up to the player whether he wants to get the ball 100 percent over the line or not. It’s up to each individual, everyone has to think about themselves.”

Di Salvo left open whether striker Youssoufa Moukoko could play again in the third European Championship game against England. “We’ll have to wait and see,” said the coach. The 18-year-old was out against the Czech Republic because of muscular problems after he was the focus of attention in the 1-1 draw against Israel at the start of the European Championship because of his poor performance and the racist slurs against him and Jessic Ngankam.

With three substitutions – including 18-year-old Nelson Weiper – Di Salvo brought new momentum to the game against the Czech Republic. “Players were recommended for the starting XI,” said the coach. It is also unclear whether the injured Stiller will be fit again in time.

Against England, who are already in the quarter-finals with six points, the German team cannot afford so many wasted chances and simple mistakes. The Young Lions have played a convincing tournament so far and also have one of the best rosters of all 16 teams on paper. “We’re capable of beating England,” said Di Salvo nonetheless. It remains to be seen whether that would be enough to advance.

Germany will advance in a win against England if…

… Israel wins against the Czech Republic in the parallel game, but the Israelis’ goal difference is still worse than that of the German team afterwards. Currently Germany has 2:3 goals, Israel is at 1:3… Israel wins against Czech Republic and then has the same goal difference as the German team, but the DFB selection has scored more goals. For example, if Germany wins 2-1 against England and Israel 2-0 against the Czech Republic, Germany would be through… Israel wins against the Czech Republic and then has exactly the same goal difference as Germany, but still has the worse record in the fair play rating. For example, should Germany win 1-0 against England and Israel 2-0 against the Czech Republic, both would have four points and 3-3 goals as runners-up in the group. The direct comparison between Israel and the DFB team ended 1:1. Therefore, fair play scoring would come into play. Israel is in a much worse position there, partly because of the yellow-red card for Eden Karzev from the game against Germany. … Israel wins against the Czech Republic and then has the same goal difference and the same fair play record as Germany. Then the placement in the U21 coefficient ranking list of Uefa decides. Here, Germany is in third place with a value of 39.668 and is therefore significantly better than Israel (25.732), which is second to last.

