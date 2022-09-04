Home Sports U.S. media analyzes that the league may still have three major trades: Eagles 4 for 1 Brown Lakers 3 for 3 dump Westbrook – yqqlm
Original title: US media analysis of the league or three major trades: Eagles 4 for 1 Brown Lakers 3 for 3 dump Westbrook

On September 4th, Beijing time, the US media NBA Analysis Network analyzed that after the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell 8 for 1, there may be three blockbuster transactions. These three blockbuster transactions are the Lakers Jazz and the Lone Ranger. The Knicks, the Hawks, Hornets, Green Kai and 7 teams.

The first transaction was the Hornets, Eagles, and Celtics. The Eagles sent Clint Capela, DeAndre Hunter, Jaylen Brown in the first round in 2023 and Jaylen Brown in the first round in 2024;

The Hornets sent Gordon Hayward and acquired Clint Capela and Sam Hauser in the first round in 2023;

The Celtics sent Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser to Hayward, Hunter, the Eagles in the first round in 2023, the Eagles in the first round in 2024, and the Hornets in the first round in 2023.

The second trade was between the Knicks and the Mavericks. The Knicks sent Julius Randle for Davis Bertans, Josh Green, and a 2025 first-round pick.

After the deal, the Lone Rangers formed the new Big Three of Doncic, Randle and Wood, and the Knicks sent away the cancer in their eyes to straighten Brunson and Barrett.

The third transaction is the Lakers and the Jazz. The Lakers send Westbrook, the first round in 2027, and the first round in 2029 to get Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson. This deal is 3-for-3. The current point of contention is not that the Jazz are different but that Pelinka does not agree. Pelinka wants to send Westbrook away and wants to exchange all the contracts that are expired. Xia clears up max salary space to sign Irving.

If these three transactions can really achieve the big picture of the league, there will be great changes again. The Eagles will form the super three giants of Trae Young + Murray + Brown, the Lakers will finally get rid of Westbrook, and Doncic will also get new helpers.

