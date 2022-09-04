Article source: Aili Fashion Network

Original title: Perfect makeup matching tips for different styles of color contact lenses to bring idle color contacts back to life

Author: Author: Bai Xiaoyu

As there are more and more types and styles of beauty contact lenses on the market, each selection is a “one in a thousand”! The new beauty contact lenses that you have chosen are a bit unwieldy when you get home?

In fact, when choosing an overly exaggerated color contact style, it is completely manageable to put it on the “false eye”. But the reason why you are a little nervous about getting your eyes is not the fault of the beauty contact lenses, but that you don’t know what kind of makeup to match. But in fact, if you find the right way of matching, different color lenses can be matched with different makeup, and you can also change the feeling and impression you give to others. Collect these tips now~

Light color mixed color contact lenses

Style type: Personality, sophistication, sharpness

Light-colored mixed-race contact lenses are very suitable for matching makeup with more personality. The eye makeup should be relatively saturated, and if the eyelashes are not attached with false eyelashes, the roots must be distinct.

It is matched with dark lipsticks such as wine red, bright red, and aunt color to brighten and repair the appearance to create a three-dimensional effect. This combination will give people a strong and sharp feeling.

temperament brown

Style type: sweet, temperamental

Temperament brown is a very everyday color contact style, suitable for matching with sweet color makeup. For example, pink lipstick, peach or apricot blush, give people the feeling of being easy to get along with, casual and natural.

Whether it’s a date, a commute, or an interview, it’s a good and good choice, and it looks more intimate.

British gas gray

Style type: handsome, neat

Gray gives people a neat and heroic feeling, which is more suitable for adding some collocations to eyebrow makeup. Create a relatively clean eyebrow shape with lines, and the personality between the eyebrows is handsome.

Paired with earth-colored eye shadows and earth-colored or milk tea-colored lipsticks, people feel a touch of softness in the heroic spirit, creating a makeup look that is not pretentious.

Pattern stars brown

Style type: gentle, simple, delicate

The patterned brown is not the same as the general brown, and it is most suitable to match the reddish dry rose lipstick or red lips. Create a vibrant feeling.

Eye makeup should also choose a reddish brownish-red tone, which looks delicate and not exaggerated and a little careful. It is very suitable for autumn and winter makeup, giving people a bright feeling.

pattern stars gray

Style type: natural, individual

The patterned gray contact lenses are much softer than the light-colored mixed-race contact lenses. Not too abrupt, but can’t hide the personality. Choose a light climax red blush, the natural flush makes people look unintentional.

Of course, it’s best not to match light-colored eye makeup with gray contact lenses. Try to choose brick red, brown, etc. with higher saturation to make a good match with blush and lip makeup.

Everyone’s eyeball color is different, and the choice of color lens color is also very different, so don’t blindly pursue the color, choose the color contact lens to match the makeup according to your personality and personality, and you will not go wrong.