Under the rules approved by Pope Francis, a supervisory committee, headed by Cardinal Parolin, will coordinate the various stages of the renovation of the Swiss Guard barracks quarters and oversee project funding in accordance with Vatican regulations and international obligations.

(Vatican News Network)The Holy See Press Office published on September 3 the rules of the Commission for the Supervision of the Refurbishment of the Barracks of the Pope’s Swiss Guard, approved by Pope Francis on August 22. This supervisory committee is based at the Holy See State Council and is headed personally by Cardinal Parolin.

The committee’s “purpose is to coordinate the various stages of the renovation works and to monitor the use of funds for the final programme by the foundations concerned in accordance with Vatican regulations and international obligations,” the rules read. This committee is the decision-making body for all issues related to the project, such as confirmation of the project deadline; the committee can seek the support of a specialized technical team.

The coordinator among the members of the Supervisory Committee is the Director of the General Affairs Department of the Holy See State Council. Other members include: the Secretary-General of the Vatican City State Government, the Secretary-General of the Holy See Property Authority, the Director of the Vatican City State Government’s Directorate of Infrastructure and Services, and the Chairman of the Committee for the Preservation of Historic and Artistic Antiquities of the Holy See.

