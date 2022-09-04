[Epoch Times, September 3, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Song) Mainland drones frequently infested Taiwan’s Kinmen, flying into the sky over nearby island outposts to shoot. A few days ago, more drones threw “marinated mustard eggs”, and Taiwanese experts and senior media people raised a warning.

In addition, military experts believe that Taiwan should forcefully counter the CCP’s “grey warfare” and stop provocations. They suggested using an “asymmetrical thinking” approach or launching a technological war to combat the CCP’s arrogance and demonstrate Taiwan’s strength.

Mainland drones throw “marinated mustard eggs” at Kinmen

Yesterday (September 2), a drone from the mainland threw mustard and marinated eggs at Kinmen. A mainland netizen with the user name “Captain Quanzhou” posted a video on Weibo saying “send love to compatriots” and claimed to be “airdropped in the camp, not a beach.”

In this 1 minute 21 second video, “Captain Quanzhou” assembles a drone at the seaside of Huandao Road, and puts a marinated egg and a packet of Fuling mustard into a cut plastic bottle.

He also stuffed a handwritten letter into a plastic bottle, claiming it was “the most sincere gift.” At the end of the video, a drone lifted off with a plastic bottle and a red plastic bag and flew towards the Golden Gate.

At present, the video has disappeared from the Weibo of “Captain Quanzhou”, and the mainland website cannot find the relevant video, only some pictures and pictures.

However, Taiwanese netizens reposted the video on Twitter and Facebook.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a press release on the evening of the 2nd that when the Army’s Kinmen Defense Forces patrolled near the sea stalls in Guishan in the afternoon, they found food wrapped in garbage bags that were suspected of being thrown by an unidentified drone.

In the photo released by the Ministry of National Defense, there is a red plastic bag with a marinated egg, a bag of mustard and a ballpoint pen, which is consistent with the outer packaging of the marinated egg and mustard in the plastic bottle in the video.

The press release also stated that the defenders have notified all strongholds and units, and continued to strengthen their vigilance and search. Regarding the continuous provocation and harassment of drones in land areas, and even endangering the safety of military and civilians by throwing objects, the National Army will take necessary and strong countermeasures in accordance with the principle of self-defense.

Taiwan experts and senior media people warn

In this regard, Taiwan military expert Shu Xiaohuang warned in the Taiwan media TVBS, “In the future, it is also possible to throw other things, maybe leaflets, or other items with political intentions that can fight cognitive warfare, which may be thrown during combat. arms.”

The threat posed by drones cannot be ruled out. If explosives are more likely to harm front-line officers and soldiers, we call for vigilance.

“For example, an ammunition depot, an oil depot, a power plant, etc., there is a possibility that an attack could cause some danger,” he said.

Taiwanese media reported that the mainland drones airdropped marinated eggs and Fuling mustard, mainly to ridicule the “tea egg incident” in 2011 and the “Fuling mustard incident” in 2019. These two incidents originated from Taiwan’s current affairs program, which mentioned that mainlanders can’t afford tea eggs and mustard.

However, a senior media person in TaiwanHuang WeihanOn Facebook, he said, “On the surface, it is a mockery of the ‘tea egg incident’ and the ‘Fuling mustard incident’ that happened in Taiwan, but the ‘mustard’ and the ‘Lu (halo) egg’ were thrown together, it was a ‘squeezed egg’, provocative It should be very obvious.”

Drones frequently harass Taiwan Experts: Strong countermeasures should be made to wanton provocations

The CCP’s “grey operations” against Taiwan are emerging one after another, and drones frequently break into the airspace of Taiwan’s outlying islands. Taiwan military experts suggest that the CCP’s aggression should be strongly countered and its endless provocations should be stopped.

Liao Hongxiang, a former honorary lecturer at the Taiwan War College, told the Voice of America that when mainland civilian drones entered Taiwan’s airspace, in addition to recording videos, they also posted videos on Weibo to show off their skills, but Taiwanese soldiers were too conservative. .

He said, “The drone must be shot down. There is nothing to say. Once it reaches our airspace, it will be shot down. The drones are afraid to shoot down or can’t shoot down. How can the people of Taiwan think about national defense? Have confidence?”

Taiwanese military writer Yu Canghe said that any drones that break into Taiwan’s military fortresses or restricted areas of fortresses should be dealt with directly by tough measures. Taiwan’s military may be worried that the “first strike” will be implemented and even lead to a more serious conflict. Therefore, it was not until the public opinion in Taiwan rebounded that it said that the relevant rules of engagement should be revised.

Yu Canghe suggested that to solve the problem of drones intruding on the outer islands without causing armed conflict, the Taiwan military may use “asymmetric thinking”. Let the army retreat to the second line, and dispatch the police on the first line to deal with the drones that have broken into the outer island camps or prohibited air areas.

However, Lv Lishi, the former captain of the Taiwan Navy’s Xinjiang warship, said in an interview with VOA that there are many fishing and commercial vessels sailing between Kinmen and Xiamen.

He suggested that in the face of the new threat of UAV intrusion in mainland China, the “soft kill” electronic jamming system can be used, and other technological combat methods can also be used to fight back.

Lv Lishi said that if the Taiwan Telecommunication Force can hack into the DJI mainframe and set the outer islands such as Kinmen and Matsu as “geo-fence” restricted areas, it will not only temporarily solve the thorny problem of the outposts facing drones, but also further Demonstrate scientific and technological combat capabilities.

Liao Hongxiang said that high-energy microwaves are also a weapon that can effectively deal with UAVs. The U.S. military is cooperating with civilians to test related technologies, which can fuse the lines of UAVs within a certain range and can “blind” UAVs. It is suitable for dealing with a certain size of the fleet.

High-energy microwave bombs are a kind of new type of directed energy weapons, which use high-energy beams launched and propagated in a certain direction to attack targets, also known as “energy beam weapons”.

