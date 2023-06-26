U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup: China’s two-game losing streak Zhao Weilun scored 25 points

U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup: Zhao Weilun scored 25 points for China‘s two-game losing streak

According to the official website of the International Basketball Federation, on the 25th local time, in the second round of Group A of the 2023 U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup held in Hungary, the Chinese team lost to the Canadian team 79:88.

Although the Chinese team suffered a two-game losing streak, the 17-year-old Zhao Weilun scored 25 points on 9 of 10 shots. The young player currently playing in the Italian league has become the biggest highlight of the Chinese team’s campaign.

The Chinese team scored only 8 points in the second quarter that day, and fell behind 28:41 after halftime. However, in the third quarter, the Chinese team scrambled to catch up and once narrowed the point difference to 4 points. But then the Canadian team opened up the score again, leading 67:49 with 6 minutes and 17 seconds left.

With the Chinese team falling behind by a large score, Zhao Weilun, who was serving as a defender, gave full fire and scored 18 points in less than 5 minutes, rewriting the score to 72:79. Although the Chinese team failed to make a comeback in the end, Zhao Weilun’s performance was impressive. He played nearly 24 minutes in the game and made 5 of 5 two-pointers and 4 of 5 three-pointers. His efficiency was the highest in the game Positive 27.

The head coach of the Chinese team, Han Deng, affirmed Zhao Weilun’s outstanding performance after the game, saying that he is the stable scoring point that the team needs. At the same time, he also hopes that Zhao Weilun will continue to improve his defensive ability so that he can have more playing time.

Yang Hansen scored 6 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Chinese team, Wang Junjie scored 11 points and 7 rebounds, Wang Haoran, Xie Li Yongwei and Li Xinyi scored 10 points, 8 points and 7 points respectively.

Handen said that the Chinese team is well prepared for this game, but the Canadian team is a top four team in the world, and their physical and personal abilities are stronger than ours. The Chinese team was a little burdened with thinking, coupled with some low-level mistakes, which made it difficult to score in the second quarter, resulting in a passive situation. Due to physical problems, Yang Hansen’s offensive success rate in the low post declined, which was also the reason why the Chinese team’s offense was once blocked. However, the Chinese team’s defensive arrangements and the “five small” lineup tactics in the final stage have been better implemented.

In the other group match of Group A that day, the Spanish team defeated the French team 88:69, winning two consecutive victories. In the last round of the group stage on the 27th local time, the Chinese team will face the Spanish team.

