Vault by Vans Partners with INVINCIBLE for First Collab Collection

This season, Vault by Vans joins hands with INVINCIBLE for the first time to launch a new joint series with the design concept of “transformation” inspired by the original skateboard and street culture. This design concept “metamorphosis” is an extension of the word “Gnarly” in skateboard jargon, which is usually used to describe things that are amazing or bold, and at the same time admire their courage and spirit of challenge, and this is just right It fits the design appearance and details of this joint series. INVINCIBLE, as one of the pioneer expression members of street culture, has formed its unique brand tone through joint cooperation with different brands. The cooperation between the two parties searched for inspiration from the historical archives of Vans, was inspired by skateboarding, art, music and California street culture, and created joint shoes with Paisley pattern stitching as the design highlight, showing the cultural origin of both brands.

The Vault by Vans x INVINCIBLE joint series uses Vans classic Authentic and Sk8-Hi shoes. The Authentic shoes are presented in classic black with a double-layer upper design. After wear and tear, you can find the paisley waist print of the design elements on the toe and waist; the Sk8-Hi shoes are based on black shoes. Black and white paisley prints are embellished on the waist of the shoe, enriching the design layers of the upper. It is worth mentioning that the two pairs of shoes have been polished in different details, the piping of Authentic and the side stripes of Sk8-Hi. Salute to the process.

It is reported that the new Vault by Vans x INVINCIBLE joint shoe “Metamorphosis” will be launched in INVINCIBLE stores from July 1st, and will land in VANS designated stores from July 8th. Interested friends should not miss it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

