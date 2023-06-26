This is the best sparkling water on sale in the supermarket: which one to buy

There is an Italian brand which, according to the results of a precise test, sells the best sparkling water. That’s what it is.

L’sparkling water better it is of a specific brand and that you probably all already know.

The importance of hydration

This time of year, certainly, by now, the temperatures they are already quite high in every area of ​​Italy.

Indeed, even before summer officially began, in many cities i degrees they had gotten quite high.

Naturally, therefore, it is important that we try to hydrate more this season. The reason is that, due to the heat and ofhumidityour body inevitably loses more fluids.

The main reason, therefore, is that, by sweating more, there is a need to regain the amount of water lost.

Effectively, drink water regularly helps the body function properly. For example, therefore, it may be useful to expel waste substancesto lubricate the jointsand so on.

As the experts recommend, however, it is always advisable to take, on a daily basis, approximately two liters of water.

Try, however, not to overdo it during meals, because, in such a situation, you would risk dilute gastric juices and, consequently, to slow down the operation of digestion.

Be that as it may, if you also want to drink something else, you should avoid overdoing it the sugary drinks and alcohol.

So, you might opt ​​for one instead fruit juice or for a thirst quencher cold tea homemade and refrigerated.

The best sparkling water for sale

Some time ago a certain alarm had spread which concerned above all those who choose often sparkling waterinstead of the natural one.

Indeed, even on the Web, it was said that it would soon be disappeared from the shelves some supermarkets have sparkling water.

Well, fortunately, it turns out that it is nothing more than a hoax. In fact, it was thought that the C02 cost increases would no longer allow to find the bottles of sparkling water inside grocery stores.

To disprove this possibility, therefore, was also Hector Fortunathat is, precisely, the vice president of Mineracqua.

Apparently, moreover, according to some research, it would seem that the Italians prefer bottled water rather than that of the faucet.

The reasons for this choice are different from individual to individual. However, it could probably be the greater feeling that affects it hygiene and the gusto.

Furthermore, it seems that, when one is away from home, one prefers to be in the Bel Paese natural water in 60% of cases.

Sparkling watertherefore, is chosen by over 22%and, in the last place of the podium we find the natural effervescent.

At this point, therefore, one might wonder what it is the best sparkling water sold in supermarkets.

Well, the answer, perhaps, will not surprise you, because it is a well-known brand. We are referring to Boario for which Other consumption awarded the gold medal.

Boario waterin particular, comes from thermal springs of Darfo Boario Termea locality located in the province of Brescia.

Il test of the aforementioned association, therefore, took into account some important elements for the assignment of points.

The factors analysed, for example, were the content of mineral salts, the environmental impacti metal present, written information about labelsand more.

Boario sparkling waterIn the end, it turned out to be the most purifying and detoxifying and took home 75 points.

