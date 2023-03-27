Home Sports U20 World Cup draw cancelled, Indonesia refuses Israel participation
Sports

U20 World Cup draw cancelled, Indonesia refuses Israel participation

by admin
U20 World Cup draw cancelled, Indonesia refuses Israel participation

The progress of the Under-20 World Cup, scheduled for Indonesia (May 20-June 11), is currently on hold. The draw was supposed to take place on Friday, but the event was cancelled. The presence of Israel in the table arouses controversy among various Federations, including that of Indonesia.

Several days ago, Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali – the island in the south of the country – asked the central government not to welcome the Jewish state. A request that came as the organizers wanted to play the team’s matches in Bali, a place where Hindus are in the majority.

A demonstration took place in Jakarta

In this Muslim country with a population of 277 million, the State of Israel is not officially recognized because of the conflict with Palestine. A demonstration even took place in Jakarta, the capital, to demand the exclusion of the country from the competition.

The Minister of Sports declared that the government’s commitment to welcoming Israel could not be called into question, causing an imbroglio and a suspension of the draw. FIFA has not communicated on the subject for the moment.

See also  Youth is infinite!Akamai Opens a record for the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history_Grand Slam_Tennis Open_Final

You may also like

Handball players from Olomouc won against Slavia and...

Barça will claim the 1937 League

EM qualification: Linz is recommended for more ÖFB...

YOUȰ ΪȻ SMȫ89ҹĹͬϨ-ʱk-

Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland: Craig Cathcart ‘frustrated’ after...

HOCKEY ONLINE: Vítkovice have the first chance to...

World Match Play Championship: Sam Burns wins title...

Wulin No. 1 Business Community played the first...

Rowing: Cambridge cleans up at “Boat Race”.

Nikola Jokic dominant in the success of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy