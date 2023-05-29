U20 World Cup: the French team eliminated in the first round

Les Bleuets left for a new poor performance after their defeats against South Korea and Gambia (1-2 each time). But this time, they found the resources to equalize and then take the lead thanks to a brace from LOSC striker Alan Virginius (41st, 60th), before Juve defender Felix Nzouango Bikien scored with a header the goal of hope (77th). A hope that will remain in vain. Despite the many defections to which coach Landry Chauvin, this elimination in the 1st round in a group within his reach will remain a big failure for this generation.