U20 World Cup: the French team eliminated in the first round

They had the chances to do so, including a header on the post by Sekou Lega (OL) and a shot just off Soungoutou Magassa (Monaco). But the Blueberries failed to make the hold-up to qualify for the round of 16 of the U20 World Cup, this Sunday, in La Plata (Argentina). Their 3-1 victory against Honduras is not enough to be among the four best 3rd.
For that, it would have been necessary to win with at least three goals, to pass with a goal difference of +1, like Slovakia and Tunisia, and thus get ahead of the Tunisians thanks to a better attack.
They would probably have succeeded without the expulsion in the 13th minute of Angevin Ousmance Camara. Because on the free kick that followed, Odin Pena found the skylight and Honduras took the advantage.
Les Bleuets left for a new poor performance after their defeats against South Korea and Gambia (1-2 each time). But this time, they found the resources to equalize and then take the lead thanks to a brace from LOSC striker Alan Virginius (41st, 60th), before Juve defender Felix Nzouango Bikien scored with a header the goal of hope (77th). A hope that will remain in vain. Despite the many defections to which coach Landry Chauvin, this elimination in the 1st round in a group within his reach will remain a big failure for this generation.