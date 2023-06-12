U20 World Cup: Uruguay-Italy is the World Cup – Football

news-txt”>

Uruguay-Italy 0-0

Azzurrini on the field for the final of the Under 20 world championship

One step away from the dream. Azzurrini on the field for the match that is worth the roof of the world, a goal never achieved before by the Under 20 national team in the 21 editions that preceded the one being played in Argentina. Italy challenges the South Americans at the ‘Diego Armando Maradona’ in La Plata’, a challenge without appeal and which will decide who will be on the top step of the world podium.

Nunziata’s “golden boys” have already written a bit of history in this long ride that began 21 days ago, becoming, after two consecutive semi-final losses, the first to play in a world final in the Under 20 category. he also goes to the final with the top scorer of the World Cup: Cesare Casadei, author of seven goals in six games, a position now unassailable. A journey, the one that led to the final in La Plata, which Italy accomplished by winning five matches and losing only one in the first qualifying phase against Nigeria (2-0), a team which was then beaten by Uruguay in the quarter-finals, demonstrating the value of the South American national team in this world championship.