Home » U21 EURO: Surprise in Group A – Portugal and Georgia reach quarterfinals
Sports

U21 EURO: Surprise in Group A – Portugal and Georgia reach quarterfinals

by admin
U21 EURO: Surprise in Group A – Portugal and Georgia reach quarterfinals

Status: 06/27/2023 8:56 p.m

Co-hosts Georgia have surprisingly reached the quarter-finals of a U21 European Championship for the first time – and that in front of a record crowd. Opponent Netherlands had aluminum bad luck and is out. Portugal, on the other hand, are one round ahead, the winner came late, the scorer was a former Bayern player.

On Tuesday evening (June 27th, 2023) in Tbilisi in front of 43,004 spectators, Georgia drew 1-1 (1-1) against the Netherlands to win the group with five points. Georgia would face Germany on Saturday should the defending champions still qualify for the knockout stages on Wednesday.

Group A, overview arrow right

Taylor hits aluminum twice and once in goal

Georgia took the lead after a nice solo by Zuriko Davitashvili (42nd minute). After Kenneth Taylor equalized (45+6), the Dutch pushed for the winning goal, but it didn’t want to come.

Previously, playmaker Taylor was unlucky when he headed into the left inside post twice in just 120 seconds (4′, 6′).

Winning goal in the 89th minute – Tiago Dantas shoots Portugal on

Portugal secured second place and thus also the ticket for the knockout stages with a 2-1 (0-0) win against Belgium, the former Bayern professional Tiago Dantas only scored the winning goal in the 89th minute. The Portuguese are now up against England, with Belgium and the Netherlands eliminated.

The Portuguese, who were under pressure to win, took the lead through Joao Neves (56th) before Belgium could dream of the quarter-finals thanks to Yorbe Vertessen’s equalization (65th). Tiago Dantas, who made two Bundesliga appearances for Bayern in the 2020/21 season, converted a penalty just before the end.

You may also like

The opening ceremony of the CHIO in Aachen...

Roberto D’Aversa is the new coach of Lecce...

Hamburg: Seeler’s grandson Öztunali returns to HSV

Wimbledon 2023: Lily Miyazaki, Naiktha Bains and Anna...

Official: Juventus and Rabiot renew the new contract...

Premier League: Mateo Kovacic joins Manchester City from...

America’s Cup, the first Luna Rossa is already...

Ralf Rangnick successful with Austria

Justin Verlander given automatic ball for warmup pitch...

Twitter deleted | Anabel Alonso acknowledges her tremendous...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy