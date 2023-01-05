Home Sports Udinese, coach Sottil after the draw against Empoli: «Only one team on the pitch, we deserved the win»
Sports

Udinese, coach Sottil after the draw against Empoli: «Only one team on the pitch, we deserved the win»

by admin
Udinese, coach Sottil after the draw against Empoli: «Only one team on the pitch, we deserved the win»

«I only saw one team on the field, which was Udinese, so I see everything as positive. The goals will come because there must be concern when you don’t create chances, not when you shoot 21 times towards the opponent’s goal.”

And the analysis of the draw with Empoli by the Udinese coach, Andrea Sottil, in the press conference. «The only drawback is to improve the scoring phase – he added – because there were only three shots on target. In any case, I’m very happy with this first day after the World Cup: we met a tough team that never gave us any worries except in the amnesia of cold goals.

We had to be more careful on the first goal and we certainly had to do better. However, I congratulate the boys. The changes? The contemporary substitutions of Beto, Pereyra and Udogie were determined by their physical conditions: they resisted even more than I thought. Now head to Juve that we face in just three days».

See also  Rome, Mourinho is betting everything on experience: Cuadrado and Bissouma are the new goals - Sport

You may also like

The challenges of Treviso sport in 2023: Conegliano...

Educating children to affectivity with the songs of...

Atp Adelaide, Sinner beats Kokkinakis: challenge with Korda...

Speronello, record in tennis: 100 victories. «The ATP?...

Audi: driving on ice with the e-tron and...

Inter-Naples, the analysis: Inzaghi dressed as Conte

Swedish stop to Italy: “Migrants, no pact before...

Coda, Forte, La Mantia: the Serie B bomber...

CJ28+6 Jaylen Green 16 points, Zion missed the...

Lazio on Pellegrini, Juve on Parisi and Fresneda:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy