«I only saw one team on the field, which was Udinese, so I see everything as positive. The goals will come because there must be concern when you don’t create chances, not when you shoot 21 times towards the opponent’s goal.”

And the analysis of the draw with Empoli by the Udinese coach, Andrea Sottil, in the press conference. «The only drawback is to improve the scoring phase – he added – because there were only three shots on target. In any case, I’m very happy with this first day after the World Cup: we met a tough team that never gave us any worries except in the amnesia of cold goals.

We had to be more careful on the first goal and we certainly had to do better. However, I congratulate the boys. The changes? The contemporary substitutions of Beto, Pereyra and Udogie were determined by their physical conditions: they resisted even more than I thought. Now head to Juve that we face in just three days».