Udinese-Napoli, arranged the inflow and outflow of fans – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, 02 MAY – “As already announced, the time of the match between Udinese and Napoli, scheduled for Thursday 4 May, remains unchanged with respect to what was established by the Lega Calcio, at 20.45”. This was announced by the Prefect of Udine, Massimo Marchesiello, at the end of the summit with the police, the Municipality and the managers of Udinese, during which the inflow and outflow plan at the Dacia Arena was discussed in detail for away fans.



The number of agents will be adapted to the importance of the match and the need for there to be no contact between the fans following the press release from the Curva Nord of Udinese which invited Neapolitan supporters not to celebrate because “Udine is black and white” and therefore “respect “.



In any case, the possibility remains open that the match is only the first for Napoli as champions of Italy, if Lazio fail to overcome Sassuolo at home tomorrow. (HANDLE).

