Udinese – Sampdoria 2:0, Sampdoria footballers are the first to be relegated in the Italian league

Udinese – Sampdoria 2:0, Sampdoria footballers are the first to be relegated in the Italian league

The hopes of the Genoa team in Udine were extinguished already in the first half, when Pereyra and Masina made their mark. Sampdoria extended their streak without a league win to seven games, having won only twice in the domestic competition since the start of this year. The ninth position belongs to Udine.

Salernitana lost 1-2 at Empoli and their unbeaten run in the league ended at ten matches. Cambiaghi and Caputo scored for the home team. In the end, the team from Salerno only corrected the result thanks to substitute Piatko. Empoli is fourteenth, Salernitana one position and three points worse.

Italian Football League – Round 34:
Empoli – Salernitana 2:1 (38. Cambiaghi, 63. Caputo – 85. Piatek )
Udine – Sampdoria Genoa 2:0 (9. Pereyra, 34. Masina)
Sassuolo – Boloňa 1:1 (14. Berardi – 42. Domínguez).
