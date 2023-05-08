Home » Agreement in collective bargaining dispute: Thuringian bus drivers get more money
News

Agreement in collective bargaining dispute: Thuringian bus drivers get more money

by admin
Agreement in collective bargaining dispute: Thuringian bus drivers get more money

Thuringian bus drivers should receive more wages. As the Association of Central German Bus Companies eV (MDO) announced on Monday, the bus companies have agreed on a new collective agreement with the Verdi union. According to this, the employees and trainees receive an inflation premium of 3,000 euros. The contract runs until the end of 2024. Wages are to increase by 19.5 percent over four stages.

Trainee remuneration will also be increased. Regarding the remuneration, it was said without further details that they would be “raised to a level customary in the industry”. The union members are still to be questioned about the outcome. The approval of the MDO member companies is still pending.

Employers speak of compromise

The employer’s chief negotiator, Tilman Wagenknecht, spoke of a compromise. “The union has been struggling, inflation is hitting lower income groups hard, and we need to secure our next generation of workers.” In addition, other collective bargaining agreements, some of which are significantly higher, would set the pace in Thuringia.

See also  "Paper Wedding Dress 4 Red Silk Tangle" is set for July 29, the game restores the feeling of old-fashioned classic folk movies

You may also like

Tanganyika: Governor Julie Ngungua ousted by the provincial...

Who is Mr Beast, the youtuber who is...

May 9, 1993: The first free elections in...

Carry out in-depth theme education and lead the...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, May 9

Wilfran Castillo’s controversial trill

Leipzig teacher receives teacher award 2022

May continues without registering deaths from COVID-19 –...

Intolerance in MÍO in Cali seems uncontrollable

Warning strike by doctors: Six municipal hospitals in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy