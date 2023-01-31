Important grafts for Sottil and Juric, in Genoa they cannot sell off the Moroccan, followed by Fiorentina
Last minute, very often it works like this. In a market without money, the intuitions of the penultimate day are valid. Udinese had the big problem of having to find an alternative to Gerard Deulofeu who ended up in the infirmary. And he identified it in Florian Thauvin, who has just turned 30, a strong counter-attack.
See also Taote takes the lead in launching Double 11 and launching WeChat scan code payment_consumer