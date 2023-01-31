Loring died Saturday night at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California., due to complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, his daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter. “She left in peace with her two daughters (Vanessa and Marianne) holding hands,” her daughter said after her death.

We commemorate her departure by remembering her main role in the world of television and her importance as a pioneer in what would be a character that many actresses would play later, leaving the bar high with her work.

Lisa Loring