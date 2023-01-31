Home News Lisa Loring and the different actresses who have played Merlina
News

Lisa Loring and the different actresses who have played Merlina

by admin
Lisa Loring and the different actresses who have played Merlina

Loring died Saturday night at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California., due to complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure, his daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter. “She left in peace with her two daughters (Vanessa and Marianne) holding hands,” her daughter said after her death.

We commemorate her departure by remembering her main role in the world of television and her importance as a pioneer in what would be a character that many actresses would play later, leaving the bar high with her work.

Lisa Loring

See also  Here's how movie sets get more and more dangerous

You may also like

Surgeons and health science students debut in high-tech...

Chenzhou kicked off the first job fair in...

They will deliver 2 thousand lots with services...

The key points of Wuhan’s scientific and technological...

Between songs and accordions, the teacher Adolfo Pacheco...

Illegal pick-ups continue in Cali: two people seriously...

The party group of the municipal government held...

The Attorney General’s Office called the former Vice...

Pension reform must have greater equity and savings:...

Optimizing business operations, breaking through pain points, recovering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy