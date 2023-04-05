Status: 04/03/2023 09:38 a.m

At the UEFA Congress in Lisbon on Wednesday (April 5th, 2023), Bernd Neuendorf is to be elected as the European representative on the FIFA Council, and Hans-Joachim Watzke on the Executive Committee of UEFA – it is the completion of the change of power in German football.

The two German officials will initially only serve for the remaining term of office of their predecessors, i.e. for two years until 2025. The German Football Association (DFB) had recalled Peter Peters and Rainer Koch, who were actually elected until 2025, from the committees. After the election of Bernd Neuendorf as DFB President, Peters should no longer sit on the FIFA Council, Koch no longer on the UEFA Executive Committee – the change of power will be completed.

There are no further bids for these seats, while real voting and elections will take place for the other seats. Neuendorf and Watzke can thus build on the tradition of acclamation, and a warm round of applause at the Congress of UEFA’s 55 member associations will mark their respective elections.

Neuendorf in FIFA: International contacts and World Cup 2027 in view

There are many tasks for Neuendorf in FIFA. He stated that he did not applaud the “re-election” of FIFA President Gianni Infantino. After the “One Love” disaster, it is also important for the DFB to normalize the relationship with FIFA and Infantino. “It’s not a general course of rejection” , says Neuendorf in an interview with the sports show. During the World Cup he had one “Opposition” spoken against FIFA. “We need changes in FIFA, but that doesn’t mean that I’m generally not willing to cooperate or compromise.”

For the DFB there is a self-interest. Because Germany is applying together with Belgium and the Netherlands for the 2027 women’s World Cup, and like the men’s tournament, it will be awarded in the congress of the 211 member associations. Neuendorf wants to look for contacts worldwide. “Of course it’s not enough if we just get the Europeans behind us, you have to cultivate the exchange very intensively.” says Neuendorf.

See also Weather forecast, mild and sunny Sunday. That's when the great heat will return DFB President Bernd Neuendorf

Watzke in UEFA: Multifunctional with several offices

With Hans-Joachim Watzke, a German multiple official gets a place at the most important table in European football. The UEFA Executive Committee makes very relevant decisions for the entire football system in Europe: the organization of competitions and the distribution of money are regulated there.

Watzke currently represents many interests, he is considered the most powerful figure in German football. The managing director of Borussia Dortmund is a board member of the powerful club association ECA, as head of the supervisory board of the German Football League (DFL) he is DFB vice-president and is only entitled to be elected to the UEFA committee. But there are already two ECA representatives on the UEFA Executive Committee – a conflict of interest?

Hans-Joachim Watzke has risen to become the most important German football official because there has been a power vacuum alongside him. The importance of the BVB boss is particularly great these days.

more

Watzke announced 2022 on Deutschlandfunkto leave the ECA in an election to the Executive Committee. “Then I will retire from the ECA, that’s clear too” announced Watzke. “We can make good suggestions at the ECA, but it’s up to UEFA to make the decisions. But when you’re one of the few who make those decisions, you have to seize an opportunity like that.”

DFL supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke

Germany shone through for years unreliability

The representation of the DFB in international bodies has been characterized by a lack of continuity for years. Theo Zwanziger was the last DFB envoy to have completed full legislative periods in the two bodies of FIFA and UEFA. Wolfgang Niersbach (resigned 2015), Reinhard Grindel (resigned 2019) as well as Rainer Koch and Peter Peters (resigned 2023) each had never managed more than half of a term of office.

“You will be asked about it” says Neuendorf. “Of course it was registered that there was unrest, turbulence and quarrels in the association for many years. But I think that it is benevolent to note that a certain stability has returned in my first year.”

Former DFB presidents Wolfgang Niersbach (left) and Reinhard Grindel

In 2025, Neuendorf and Watzke will have to stand for re-election for their first full terms. Ordinary members of the UEFA Executive Committee receive €160,000 per year. On the FIFA Council, each member receives $250,000 annually. The DFB remuneration committee must decide whether the money will be offset against other remuneration.