Home Sports Ufc Paris, Vettori beaten by Whittaker. Di Chirico ko
Sports

Ufc Paris, Vettori beaten by Whittaker. Di Chirico ko

by admin
Ufc Paris, Vettori beaten by Whittaker. Di Chirico ko

The Italian fighter in Paris collects a heavy defeat: the Australian reads it, hits him hard and beats him on points. Ko also Alessio Di Chirico against the Russian Kapylov

The ville lumiere dazzles Marvin Vettori. In the first Ufc fight in Paris, the Italian fighter could have definitively shone in the firmament of Mixed Martial Arts, beating one of the strongest in the world and earning another title chance for the middleweight belt. Instead he sees the stars, clearly beaten by an opponent who was unable to attack or read. And yes, he knew it, the Italian fighter: “Whittaker is like a snake, he stays there, he doesn’t expose himself, he looks for the right hole, if you let him do it it’s dangerous”. Words that imply respect, much more than the one fielded in the weighting ceremony in which he did not give him his hand: those are mind games, the cage is something else. And the cage said Whittaker had little difficulty winning.

the meeting

Let’s clarify: it is not that Vettori has studied, done or given little. However, dealing with a Whittaker like this is difficult: Zen calm, concentration, reading of spaces and situations, technical mastery. The Australian played with Vettori: after a very balanced first round he saw that he was able to control the Italian’s game quite well and started to beat. Not with a lot of volume, but heavy blows, those kicks that hurt, that gave him the nickname “the reaper” – the reaper – and that would have brought down other fighters. The Italian is good at cashing, but to win you have to hit and Marvin was unable to solve the Rubik’s cube of an opponent who did not offer him solutions. He was unable to touch him with his jabs, he was unable to take him to the wall or to the ground – a solution that on other occasions had been his wildcard – he was not able to scratch his Olympic calm as he had tried to do with the lack of handshake of the day before. Indeed, in the third round it is almost finalized. The road to the dream of Vettori’s title starts uphill: he has known worse ones, Marvin, and they have always pushed him to reach higher. The night in Paris also said badly to Alessio Di Chirico, who was knocked down against the Russian Kopylov in the third round. He had arrived there with little energy, he had spent a lot of them in a strong second round in which he had hit the other hard but never tried to close the match. And in this the MMAs are ruthless: if you are a hammer, beat, otherwise you can become an anvil at any moment. It happened, in fact, to Manzo, caught off guard by the Russian: first he worked him with a series of kicks to the body, then with a one-two to his face he pushed him against the cage and made him collapse. First victory for Kopylov, Di Chirico is in his second consecutive defeat: he will have to find the way to get up.

See also  Ufc, McGregor arrested for dangerous driving in Dublin

main card

Feather: Wood (Ing) beats Joubain (Can) by unanimous decision; Feather: Gomis (Fra) beats Errens (Ola) by unanimous decision; Medium: Kopylov (Rus) beats Di Chirico (Ita) by knockout at the 3rd; Medi: Imavov (Fra) beats Buckley (USA) by unanimous decision. Medi: Whittaker (Aus) beats Vettori (Ita) by unanimous decision.

preliminary card

Feather women: Egger (Svi) beats Perez (Arg) by submission (neck grip, 2nd round); Rooster: Quinonez (Mes) defeats Taha (Tun) by ko at 1st; Lightweight: St Denis (Fra) beats Miranda (Bra) by knockout at 2nd; Lightweight: Ziam (Fra) beats Figlak (Pol) by unanimous decision; Lightweight: Haqparast (Ger) defeats Madkessi (Can) by unanimous decision; Medium: Magomedov (Ger) beat Stoltzfus (USA) per ko al 1°.

September 4th – 00:09

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Oltrepo qualified, the company celebrates but the game...

Tonight Ivrea against Cafasse Test against Agliè for...

Lin Gaoyuan took the lead in the selection...

Juventus just need to make the minimum Two...

Inter rises again with Cremonese and faces the...

Transsexual actress Trace Lysette stars in “Monica”, a...

La Liga-Vinicius coquettishly shoots Real Madrid 2-1 Betis...

Lazio 1-2 Napoli: Zaccagni, Kim and Kvaratskhelia

Turning Vigevano, Perini new president, the company discovers...

Immediately intense sessions for Montalto Dora

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy