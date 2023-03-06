Marta Kostjuk fell to her knees and put her hands in front of her face: In an explosive final, the Ukrainian won her first WTA tournament on Sunday (local time) in Austin (Texas) – against a Russian of all places. The 20-year-old defeated Varvara Gratschewa 6:3 7:5 in the final.

She then refused her opponent the traditional handshake at the net and dedicated the victory to Ukraine and all the people “who are fighting and dying right now”.

According to Kostyuk, she will continue to refuse to shake hands with an opponent from Russia, which has attacked Ukraine, or Belarus, which supports the invasion. “In the situation I’m in right now, it’s very special to win this title,” she said.

