Wolff will be inspired by Aston Martin for the Mercedes fight

This is Wolff believes that theAston Martin can serve as a “good inspiration” for the Mercedes following the fights of the silver arrows in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It was a tough race for Lewis Hamilton e George Russellwith the W14 unable to withstand the pace of Fernando’s AMR23 Alonsothe latter then finishing third behind the two Red Bulls, after a great weekend for the team.

Given, therefore, the significant leap in performance of the team “in green”, Toto Wolff admitted that he has hope that Mercedes can achieve the same level of progress.

ASTON A GOOD INSPIRATION FOR MERCEDES

“What Aston Martin has been able to achieve is good inspiration”Wolff told media including RacingNews365.com. “With us, everything is bad. Maybe the single beat was still good. But in the race, we saw the consequences and, to put it bluntly, we lacked aerodynamic force. I think what we did seemed to go in the right direction, to give us more momentum overall.”Wolff explained.

