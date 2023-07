The Rotsee in Lucerne offers the setting for the rowing classic par excellence, but the World Cup final that takes place there from Friday to Sunday is also an important location determination. Because until the World Championships in Belgrade at the beginning of September there is no longer any international comparison. Apart from the USA, all nations send their boats, five are from Austria – led by the sisters Magdalena and Katharina Lobnig.

